Real trigger behind Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout THREE YEARS AGO ‘revealed’

The real reason for the supposed ongoing feud between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield has been ‘revealed’ – and it reportedly started three years ago.

The This Morning co-hosts and long-term friends have recently been embroiled in a rift. While the pair have put on a brave face for the cameras, they are apparently not talking in reality.

And recent reports suggest it’s actually been bubbling under the surface for several years – when Holly left her and Phil’s agents, YMU Group.

After leaving the agency to start up Roxy Management, she was forced to take them to court after they claimed for 15 percent of her future earnings. Holly went on to accept an out-of-court settlement of £1m from the company, of which Phil is a shareholder.

But this is said to have led to a change in the power dynamic between them, with Holly becoming a bigger star.

A source told The Sun: “Holly quietly started to distance herself from Phil back in 2020.

“She created her own female-led agency for a reason — and that was to champion women.

“The legal issues rumbled on for 18 months but Holly fought for what was right.”

This Morning hosted by different presenters

Meanwhile, This Morning fans noticed the pair were absent from yesterday’s episode (Friday May 19). Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were present, as usual. But it’s predicted that they will both be on the show more if there are any upcoming changes to the line-up.

Both Alison and Dermot are popular with fans and colleagues. So much so, an unnamed source recently revealed that Holly would be “thrilled” to work with Dermot more often.

Elsewhere, a relationship expert thinks that Holly and Phil’s friendship could be “at a point of no return”.

Lara Asprey told ED!: “I doubt very much Holly and Phil will ever be able to be friends again if they have indeed fallen out. Personally, I think This Morning would benefit hugely from some new talent on the show.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

