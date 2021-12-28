Real Housewives of Jersey: Has Ashley Cairney had her baby yet?

Real Housewives of Jersey has returned for season two, but Ashley Cairney looks very different.

The popular spin-off of the US franchise debuted last year and became a big hit with fans.

As a result, ITVBe was quick to commission a second season which began on Monday night (December 27).

In the first episode of the new season, Real Housewives star Ashley Cairney is pregnant.

Ashley Cairney gave birth to her son earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews)

Read more: The Real Housewives Of Jersey on ITVBe: Who is Kate Taylor?

Has Ashley Cairney had her baby?

Real Housewives of Jersey was filmed over the summer when Ashley was still pregnant.

“This season I was pregnant with my third child and the cameras followed me on that special journey even when my health took a nosedive,” she said.

“When you’re pregnant people love to say ‘put your feet up’ but I’m afraid my life doesn’t work like that.”

Ashley gave birth on September 2, 2021.

She welcomed a new baby boy with her husband, Ben Cairney.

Ashley announced the news on Instagram in a heartwarming post to fans.

The little man has arrived, weighing 6lbs 8. What a 24 hours it has been. After careful monitoring, it was decided that it was time for our little boy to join his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Cairney (@ashleycairneyjsy)

She continued: “He struggled at the beginning but has done so well under the amazing care of SCBU. We are totally in love and cherishing every new step we get to take with him. First cuddles, kisses and feeds

“Still unnamed but hopefully will be soon,” added the star at the time.

After a few days of decision making, Ashley took to Instagram once again to reveal her little boy’s name.

Read more: The Real Housewives of Jersey: Who are their husbands and who has the highest net worth?

The Real Housewives of Jersey returned this month (Credit: ITV)

On September 6, she captioned a picture of her newborn: “Jaden Bobby Charlie Cairney”.

Ashley regularly keeps fans up to date on Jaden’s progress, and recently shared a celebration of his three month anniversary.

Alongside an array of cute snaps, she wrote: “Happy 3 months gorgeous little man!”

Ashley rushed to the hospital after injection

Meanwhile, Ashley was rushed to the hospital recently following complications that she claimed arose from her Covid-19 jab.

She wrote from her hospital bed: “Wow, I wake up today in hospital due to an allergic reaction to the Covid injection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Cairney (@ashleycairneyjsy)

“I had the injection so that I can take my children on holiday and protect our family.

“Now the opposite has happened where I’m not with my 12-week old baby who is breastfed nor with my other two boys and husband sat here thinking what do I do next?”

Are you watching the new series of RHOJ? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.