Neil 'Razor' Ruddock's heart problems worry Harry Redknapp after doctor warns he 'could drop dead'

Neil "Razor" Ruddock opens up about his health in ITV documentary Harry's Heroes tonight (May 18).

The former Liverpool defender was asked to take part in the show personally by his old friend Harry Redknapp.

In the three-part series, a team of ex England footballers play a rematch against Germany in a bid to redeem themselves for Euro '96.

But in a massive blow, 52-year-old Razor reveals that he has to drop out due to poor health.

Neil 'Razor' Ruddock discusses his heart problems on Harry's Heroes (Credit: ITV)

Razor reveals his heart troubles

"Can I just say something?" he says. "I went to see a specialist, a cardiologist, a couple of days ago.

"My blood pressure is up, my heart is beating too fast – and I've only just found out."

During his consultation, the doctor told Razor that he would need treatment.

"I've got to go in and he's going to electrocute my heart or get a stud in my heart which is going to reduce it," the ex footballer explains.

Sadly, this of course means that Razor isn't up for playing a game of football.

But ever the optimistic, he joins the lads on the trip in the hope that he can at least train with them.

After breaking the news to the others, Razor tells the camera: "I feel better now that I've let the lads know about my heart troubles.

"I didn't tell anyone because it's the lads' last tour and I wasn't going to miss that but I feel gutted that I'm not allowed to join in."

Razor was asked by Harry Redknapp to take part in the series (Credit: ITV)

Weight gain

During the show, the team's trainers reveal that razor has put on 9.5kg over the past 12 months.

This is despite the fact that Razor was warned by a doctor last year that he was at risk of having a stroke or heart attack.

While filming series one of the reality show, he was joined by wife Leah Newman during the consultations.

Afterwards, she told the camera: "[The doctor] basically said he could drop dead at any minute and I’d be on my own with the children.

"So it’s hit home, what we need to do – and we’ll do it."

Harry Redknapp gives Razor a warning

In the lead-up to filming the first series fo Harry's Heroes last year, Razor lost four stone.

However, he's put more than that back on and now weighs 159.4kg (just over 25 stone).

The team's coach Harry is clearly concerned about Razor, who has two daughters.

Razor with wife Leah Newman (Credit: ITV)

He tells the player: "You want to see them kids grow up? Unless you change your lifestyle, you won't!

"Stop drinking the booze and stop eating rubbish food all day and all night."

Turning to the camera, Harry adds: "It's sad. He's such a great guy. I love him but he's a disaster waiting to happen."

Harry's Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh is on ITV at 9pm May 18-20.

