Ranvir Singh reveals weight loss battle after putting on a stone during lockdown

Ranvir Singh discussed her weight loss battle on ITV's Lorraine today (July 23).

Talking to Christine Lampard, the GMB presenter revealed she's put on a stone since March.

Ranvir Singh shares weight loss journey

The star went on to explain that she is trying to lose the weight – but it's not been an easy journey during lockdown.

Ranvir explained: "I found lockdown incredibly stressful.

"I was eating too much, drinking too much – I've put on a stone and I'm still struggling to lose the weight now.

"But it's a mind set thing and I've seen a lot of people who have fallen foul of eating and drinking too much because there was nothing else to do."

'Stressful' lockdown

Ranvir has spent lockdown with her son Tushaan and her elder mother who lives with them.

The star admitted the situation proved challenging for her.

She said: 'It was interesting how different families went on different journeys, but everyone experienced similar things in the end.

"I found, I would say, the first week and the week before lockdown intensely stressful."

Ranvir added: "I think it's because my mum's elderly and she lives in my house, and I've got an eight-year-old, who was seven then.

"The whole narrative then was don't let children meet their grandparents. Keep everyone apart.

"And in my house, I've got the grandparent, the eight-year-old and then I'm going into London working every day.

"So the whole thing just felt like I was going to be the one to implode."

Looking forward

Fortunately, Ranvir added that the pressure is now starting to ease as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

She said: "I've felt better in the last six weeks.

"I started to relaxed and take it a bit more easy on myself. "

Ranvir appeared on Lorraine this morning to promote the new series of Eat Shop Save, which starts tonight.

The star revealed the programme helped families change their lifestyles and save them a staggering amount of money.

But if you want to find out how much, you'll have to tune in.

