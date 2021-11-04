Ranvir Singh once told to ‘give up’ GMB job amid her ‘genuine concerns’ about her health

Ranvir Singh was once warned about the worrying effects hosting Good Morning Britain could have on her health.

The 44-year-old presenter is a regular face on the ITV programme, after joining back in 2014.

However, Ranvir recently admitted that early morning starts could be taking a toll on her overall health.

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh has opened up on her sleep struggles (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh told to give up Good Morning Britain

The mum-of-one made the discovery while fronting her ITV show Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home.

The series follows three families as they transform their traditional properties into eco-friendly homes.

During an episode of Loose Women, Ranvir discussed how she often feels “sleep-deprived” after waking up so early.

I really do genuinely worry about it now in a health way

In September, she shared: “I did a sleep documentary and they were saying that one of the problems with shift workers is, and essentially getting up at three am is shift work, is that it sends your circadian rhythm into a shock.

“So the temperature of your organs drops a bit and that is why shift workers over time, you know when pop science tells you in the papers that you lose years off your life, it’s because your organs are continually being slightly shocked.”

Ranvir has since turned to experts for advice over her lack of sleep.

Ranvir also presents on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “I asked a sleep expert from Oxford ‘what can you do to help me?’, thinking he’d have some advice and he said, ‘You need to give up your job!'”

Naturally, the news left Ranvir “genuinely worried”.

The host went on: “Because apparently when you sleep well and regularly it washes out the proteins from your brain, and there are studies that say a build-up of proteins is linked to Alzheimer’s. So I really do genuinely worry about it now in a health way.”

As well as GMB, Ranvir also hosts Lorraine during half-terms and summer.

The presenter recently replaced Lorraine Kelly on the ITV daytime show, where she stunned fans with longer locks.

