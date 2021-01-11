Ranvir Singh has reportedly signed a new ITV contract, which will make her one of their highest paid stars on the channel.

The 43-year-old presenter has shot to fame in recent months after appearing on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

But as her current contract with ITV is said to come to an end, bosses are doing everything they can to keep her on board.

Ranvir Singh ‘signs a new lucrative ITV contact’

According to reports, Ranvir’s new contract will see her host several different programs across the channel.

In addition, the star will regularly feature on Good Morning Britain in the absence of Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Ranvir is loved at ITV and by its viewers, she has everything that the channel needs to move forward.

“There are lots of high-profile projects in the pipleline too.

“The intention is that she will be one of the more used presenters. Nobody wants to lose her.”

Meanwhile, a second source added: “I don’t think you’ll be seeing her standing outside No10 in the early hours again.

“Ranvir is now a star.”

ED! has contacted Ranvir’s rep for comment.

What else has Ranvir been up to?

The news follows shortly after Ranvir took part in the recent series of Strictly.

During the series, the TV star fuelled romance rumours alongside pro partner Giovanni Pernice.

Following her and Giovanni’s final performance together, Ranvir took to Instagram to share a touching tribute.

In the post, the mum-of-one surprisingly revealed there was a “connection” between the two.

Alongside a sweet shot of the pair, the presenter wrote: “Just thought I’d share with you my last official @bbcstrictly photo with my partner @pernicegiovann1 .. as I get ready for bed before hosting @lorraine tomorrow.

“What can I say that hasn’t already been said..? An extraordinary experience, with a beautiful passionate dancer, that has no doubt seen us both grow.. so so proud of the dances we performed.

“Thank you so much for willing us on and hope looking back you have some memorable moments as you watched from home, just as we do from dancing in that magical studio for you. Connection is everything. xx.”

Meanwhile, Ranvir recently stepped in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV daytime show.

