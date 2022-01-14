ITV viewers were left distracted as Ranvir Singh hosted Lorraine today (Friday, January 14).

Despite ITV confirming that Lorraine Kelly had a pre-planned day off today, many viewers were still very confused by Ranvir’s hosting of the show!

Ranvir Singh replaces Lorraine

Ranvir fronted Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers expecting to see Lorraine hosting her show today were left seriously confused when they saw Good Morning Britain host Ranvir appear instead.

Ranvir offered no explanation as to why she was fronting the show today. Lorraine made no mention of her absence on her social media either.

“Good morning, I’m standing in for Lorraine today,” was all Ranvir had to say on the matter!

The 44-year-old then went straight on to talk about what topics they’d be covering on today’s show. These included the reports of more parties at Downing Street, news of Prince Andrew losing his royal military titles, and an interview with Brendan Cole about the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

How did viewers react?

Viewers confused by Ranvir Singh’s appearance on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

It’s safe to say that viewers felt divided over the decision to have Ranvir host Lorraine today. Some viewers certainly weren’t happy.

“Lorraine now Ranvir can this crap programme get any worse… come on ITV her rid of her and replace the programme,” one viewer ranted.

“Swapping #Lorraine for Ranvir. Out of the frying pan, into the fire,” another tweeted.

Other viewers were happier to see the 44-year-old though, with many being very complimentary of her look today.

“Wow – looking good, @ranvir01,” one tweeted.

“Love @ranvir01 standing in for Lorraine. She needs her own show permanently,” another said.

“@ranvir01wow you look incredible this morning on Lorraine,” a third said.

Lorraine took to Twitter after the show was over to thank Ranvir for standing in.

“Huge thanks to my lovely friend @ranvir01 who presented the show today. See you Monday as usual,” she said. She then went on to list who was going to appear on Monday’s (January 17) show.

Lorraine hit with backlash

Lorraine received backlash for her message to anti-vaxxers earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

The 62-year-old Scot’s long-running ITV show has come under some scrutiny recently.

ITV was issued a warning by Ofcom earlier this week following remarks made by Dr. Hilary Jones on the show in December.

The doctor incorrectly stated that 90% of COVID-19 patients in hospital are unvaccinated. The TV watchdog received 3,833 complaints about the incident.

Ofcom confirmed that they wouldn’t be investigating the doctor’s remarks, but warned ITV to take “greater care” in the future.

Lorraine seemed to become fed up with the backlash the show receives over vaccine discussions. She sent a firm message to the anti-vaxx trolls on Monday (January 10), saying she doesn’t care about the backlash she gets.

