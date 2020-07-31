Ranvir Singh reveals jealous side after calling out Adil Ray over Charlotte Hawkins tweets

Ranvir Singh revealed her jealous side on GMB earlier today (July 31).

The presenter called out her co-host Adil Ray live on Good Morning Britain over his tweets about Charlotte Hawkins.

Ranvir Singh called out Adil Ray on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh calls out Adil Ray on GMB

Before hosting the show yesterday with Charlotte, Adil tweeted: "Back @gmb with this amazing person @CharlotteHawkns although after last week I might have to choose her shoes for her. See you in the morning from 6."

While presenting the programme, he posted: "We are on, please do join us... @CharlotteHawkns @gmb love working with this lady."

However, the tweets didn't seem to sit well with Ranvir.

Speaking on GMB this morning, the host playfully called out Adil for tweeting about Charlotte but not her.

Adil tweeted his delight about working with Charlotte Hawkins (Credit: ITV)

"Can I Just say I've got a poem to pick with you?" she told her co-host.

"I'm talking to you. Can I just say, when you were presenting with Charlotte earlier this week right, hang on, this is what he tweets out, 'Back with this amazing person Charlotte Hawkins'.

"'Love working with this person' he said in another tweet.

"What did you tweet about me this morning? Nothing. Absolute nothing."

The GMB host tried to cover his tracks (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray tries to cover his tracks

Looking like a rabbit caught in headlights, Adil laughed awkwardly as he tried to reassure Ranvir.

He responded: "I've message you haven't I? I've said you're my favourite haven't I"

But Ranvir was quick to call out her co-host yet again.

She hit back: "No you haven't. I demand that you relook at your co-host your relationships!"

Laughing off her comments, Adil said: "Oh come on. I've got a lot of love to give to all women and everyone.

"You can share it between you."

He added: "You know, I'm living the dream. You, Susanna [Reid], Charlotte, Kate [Garraway], I've got a lot of love for all of you."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

