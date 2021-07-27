Ranvir Singh broke down in tears on Lorraine today (July 27), as she spoke to Dr Alex George about his brother’s suicide.

The former Love Island star tragically lost his younger brother, Llŷr, to mental health last year.

Appearing on the ITV show, Alex emotionally opened up about his grief one year after Llŷr’s death.

Ranvir Singh broke down in tears as she spoke to Dr Alex George (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh chats to Dr Alex George

During the segment, Alex shared: “There have been moments in this last year when I’ve really struggled. I’m happy to say that. We need those people around us to support us.

“There have been times when I’ve had to say, ‘I’m finding it really tough right now.'”

‘I think you’re amazing for what you do’

The reality star went on: “Resilience is being able to bend and flex, by bringing people into help you and pick yourself up again.”

Ranvir, 43, appeared emotional as she went on the praise Alex.

Tearing up, she said: “I think you’re amazing for what you do, with all the pain you’re carrying.”

Alex responded: “We get through.”

Alex appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Through tears, Ranvir continued: “I feel quite emotional speaking to you, because we all think of our own families.

“So thank you, for everything you’re doing.”

Ranvir held back tears as she attempted to compose herself, before cutting to an ad break.

Alex, 30, lost his little brother following a battle with mental health.

Speaking about his brother on Lorraine, he previously shared: “It was anguish, it was the worst thing. I am a doctor, I’m an older brother, I always wanted to protect and look after him.”

Since then, the star has worked tirelessly to help those in similar situations and now works as a youth mental health ambassador.

How did Lorraine viewers react?

Meanwhile, ITV viewers praised Ranvir following the moving chat.

On Twitter, one said: “@ranvir01 connected very deeply with @DrAlexGeorge on #Lorraine just now. Moving. Brave of Alex to discuss his brother’s death.

“I wish him all the best with the early mental health support work he is working on for young ppl with the govt. So valuable.”

Another added: “@ranvir01 Loved you interviewing @DrAlexGeorge this morning on Lorraine. You are so professional, yet so real & so compassionate no stiff upper lip this is what we need to witness as a nation to know it’s okay to show emotion.

“Big hugs to Alex & his family.”

