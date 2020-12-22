Ranvir Singh sent Giovanni Pernice a flirty text after making a comment about him being naked under his clothes.

The pair have fuelled romance rumours during Strictly Come Dancing after viewers spotted their chemistry.

Giovanni sent Ranvir a sweet message on Monday’s Lorraine to congratulate her on filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show.

Ranvir Singh sent Giovanni Pernice a flirty text (Credit: ITV)

What did Ranvir Singh say about Giovanni Pernice?

Yesterday, Ranvir said after watching Giovanni’s message: “Was it only me who noticed he wasn’t wearing anything under that cardi?”

Read more: Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice fans think Strictly partners have all-but-confirmed romance with cryptic message

On Tuesday’s programme, Ranvir’s GMB co-stars Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray questioned her on her cheeky comment.

Charlotte said: “You had a bit of a special message yesterday, but I think it was the choice of outfit that caught your eye, wasn’t it?”

Ranvir joked she only noticed Giovanni’s kitchen (Credit ITV)

Ranvir replied: “I don’t know what you’re talking about, Charlotte – yesterday was another day. Today’s a new day!

“I noticed he had a lovely kitchen, that’s what I noticed.”

Adil said: “You noticed this kitchen, really?”

Ranvir added: “I text him, ‘You’ve got a lovely kitchen and you’re alright too’ and he said: ‘Shade’ – quite rightly.”

Adil said: “Nice to see you’re keeping in touch outside of the professional world…”

Ranvir responded: “We [she and Adil] keep in touch outside of the professional world, don’t we?”

Strictly viewers thought a romance was blossoming between Ranvir and Giovanni (Credit: BBC)

What did Giovanni say in his message?

Meanwhile, on Monday, Italian dancer Giovanni sent Ranvir a touching message.

He said: “After smashing the dance floor you’re sitting now in the chair presenting one of the biggest shows on TV.

“I’m so proud of you, I’m really, really, really proud of you. You are just incredible.

“Best of luck, I’m sure everything will be fine, we know you can do your job and now you’re a dancer.”

Giovanni sent Ranvir a message to congratulate her on filling in on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir previously spoke out about the romance rumours surrounding herself and Giovanni.

She said she and Giovanni “find the idea that we might get hit by the curse very funny”.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Ranvir Singh says Giovanni Pernice has inspired son as he morphs into dancer

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Ranvir added: “You know, Giovanni is so amazing, he doesn’t need me to be sensational!

“The dances are all about being romantic and, of course, we have to make them convincing.”

What did you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.