Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice have “confirmed” their romance, according to Strictly Come Dancing fans.

The former partners sent the rumour mill into overdrive with their undeniable chemistry on the BBC reality series this year.

And while the pair may have brushed off speculation in the past, Ranvir has now admitted there is a “connection”.

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Ranvir Singh say?

Following her and Giovanni’s final performance together on Strictly, Ranvir took to Instagram to share a touching tribute.

Alongside a sweet shot of the pair, the presenter wrote: “Just thought I’d share with you my last official @bbcstrictly photo with my partner @pernicegiovann1 .. as I get ready for bed before hosting @lorraine tomorrow.

“What can I say that hasn’t already been said..? An extraordinary experience, with a beautiful passionate dancer, that has no doubt seen us both grow.. so so proud of the dances we performed.

“Thank you so much for willing us on and hope looking back you have some memorable moments as you watched from home, just as we do from dancing in that magical studio for you. Connection is everything. xx.”

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice have fuelled romance rumours again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

And it didn’t take long before fans were speculating over the pair.

Taking to comments, one said: “Connection is everything omg wait does that mean?”

An extraordinary experience, with a beautiful passionate dancer, that has no doubt seen us both grow

A second added: “You guys are the love story 2020 needs!”

Another wrote: “Connection is everything people.”

Ranvir and Giovanni had fantastic chemistry (Credit: BBC)

A fourth gushed: “This picture almost gave me a heart attack. Whatever your current relationship status is, I love your partnership so much.”

A fifth stated: “Two love hearts, 2 glasses of champers emojis. Mmmmmmm. Tell us Ranvir!!!!!!!!”

Ranvir’s post comes days after the star revealed her eight-year-old son Tushaan was morphing into Giovanni.

The Good Morning Britain host, 43, allowed the youngster to replicate Gio’s haircut, opting for freshly shaven sides with a swooping fringe.

The Good Morning Britain star admitted ‘connection is everything’ (Credit: BBC)

What has Ranvir said about their rumoured romance?

The Strictly star previously gushed over the “intimacy” with her pro partner.

Ranvir told The Mirror: “Giovanni is so amazing, he doesn’t need me to be sensational. He sizzles all by himself. It doesn’t matter whether I’m in the room or not, he’s sizzling away. The dances are all about being romantic and, of course, we have to make them convincing.”

She added: “You’ve got to be game when you take part in Strictly. You can’t do things halfheartedly. I admit, it doesn’t come easily. You have to break down some of your own barriers and do things that can feel embarrassing at first.

“It’s very intimate. Then your face is right in their face. It’s taken a bit of getting used to.”

