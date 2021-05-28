Rainbow star Freddy Marks has died at the age of 71 – just three months after his last TV appearance.

Freddy joined the cast of the kids’ TV show in 1979, forming much-loved trio Rod, Jane and Freddy, who sang on the show.

Freddy stayed till the show came to an end in 1990 – and also appeared in spin-off show The Rod, Jane and Freddy Show.

He later went on to marry Jane.

His death was announced last night (May 27) but he actually died in a care home a week previously, it has now been revealed.

The trio also had their own spin-off show that ran for 10 years (Credit: YouTube)

What did Freddy from Rainbow die of?

Wife Jane Tucker has told the Daily Mail that Freddy was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January and told he had just months to live.

He was admitted to the Princess Alice Hospice in Esher, Surrey, four days before he died.

Jane said: “My final words to him were ‘I love you’. But Freddy didn’t say anything back, he just had a gentle smile on his face like he always did.

“It was incredibly beautiful. I’m totally devastated by his loss and it’s going to take me and a lot of other people in the country a long time to get over this,” she added.

Jane paid tribute to staff at the hospice, calling the “angels”.

She also said she was with Freddy at the hospice for “every single minute” of his last four days.

Jane said: “I was with him for every single minute of those four days. His passing was a very peaceful and beautiful moment.”

How was his death announced?

A statement on a Rainbow Facebook page broke the sad news.

“Freddy was a very talented and funny guy who always bought a smile to everybody’s face.”

The statement then mentioned Freddy’s co-stars – Jane, who he married five years ago, and Rod Burton.

Jane revealed that she and Rod – who were previously married but split amicably – were grieving Freddy together.

She said he is feeling the loss of his pal “very deeply”.

Freddy’s last TV appearance alongside Jane on Pointless back in February (Credit: BBC)

Who else has paid tribute?

Thames TV, which made Rainbow, also paid tribute to the star.

Posting a picture of the trio to Instagram, the tribute read: “The sad news has been announced today of the death of Freddy Marks from the classic children’s TV show Rainbow’s Rod, Jane and Freddy.

“The popular trio then went on to have their own 15-minute show, Rod, Jane and Freddy which ran for 10 years in the 1980s.”

What else did Rainbow star Freddy appear in?

Before joining the cast of Rainbow, Freddy had a highly successful TV career.

He appeared in Z-Cars, The Professionals and The Sweeney.

He also appeared on the West End stage as Brad in The Rocky Horror Show.

Freddy’s last TV appearance came earlier this year, though.

Back in February, he took part in Pointless Celebrities alongside wife Jane.

They had been in a relationship since 1985 and tied the knot in May 2016.

