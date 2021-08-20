Rachel Riley surprised on the set of Countdown by husband Pasha Kovalev and daughter Maven

Countdown star Rachel Riley was surprised by her husband Pasha Kovalev and their daughter Maven in today’s episode (August 20) of the Channel 4 quiz show.

Host Anne Robinson opened the show by springing the surprise on an unsuspecting Rachel, who is pregnant with her second child.

Pasha and Maven surprised Rachel today on Countdown (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened to Rachel on Countdown today?

We’ll let Countdown host Anne do the talking.

Opening the show, she said: “Now Rachel, I know you’re an expert on counting so you probably know that today is your 3,000th episode.”

Looking visibly surprised, Rachel quipped: “No, I didn’t. 3,000.

“What do I get?” she asked. “Come on guys.”

Well, what she got was a lovely surprise.

Anne said: “There are two people here who want to congratulate you.”

The little girl is just gorgeous (Credit: Channel 4)

Her husband Pasha and their daughter Maven then walked onto the set.

“Hello,” a surprised Rachel said.

“Have you just woken up?” she asked Maven. “Look at your lovely hair.”

She added: “Mummy’s very old and has been here a very long time.”

Turning to Pasha, who gave her a kiss, she said: “You are two very sneaky people.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro commented: “I’m gonna take the baby and leave the flowers,” before walking off set with Maven.

Loved my surprise visitors for my 3000th show today! One of them was particularly disappointed when it was time to go. Thanks for the gorgeous flowers @C4Countdown 😆☹️💐 pic.twitter.com/bWe0z3vR3F — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) August 20, 2021

When did Rachel Riley start on Countdown?

Rachel replaced Carol Vorderman as the show’s maths whizz in January 2009.

She was just 22 years old at the time.

Today I had a big surprise in studio, complete with my favourite of surprise guests! I’ll always be the new girl but who can believe it’s been 3000 shows already!Thanks Countdown family ❤️ https://t.co/iAsSDUsUEj — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) August 20, 2021

When is Rachel Riley’s baby due?

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly back in 2013, when they were partnered together.

She separated from first husband Jamie Gilbert in November that year and started dating Pasha the following month.

They married in Las Vegas in June 2019, when she was pregnant with Maven.

Maven is now two years old.

The couple announced they were expecting baby number two in April.

