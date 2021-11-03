Rachel Riley has revealed how she overcame post-traumatic stress disorder, following her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 35-year-old Countdown star competed in the BBC One competition back in 2013.

At the time, Rachel was partnered with now husband and pro dancer Pasha Kovalev.

Rachel Riley has opened up on her Strictly experience (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rachel Riley on Strictly

The pair, who went on to marry after Strictly, lasted until week six of the competition.

However, Rachel admitted that the experience doesn’t hold fond memories.

In fact, the TV went on to develop PSTD and needed cognitive behavioural therapy.

It was scary and unnerving

Rachel told OK!: “I needed cognitive behavioural therapy after competing in 2013 and developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

“If I heard the theme music, I’d start reliving the experience. It was scary and unnerving, so my way of dealing with it is to avoid watching.”

Nevertheless, Rachel still credits the show for introducing her to husband Pasha, 41.

Rachel met now husband Pasha on the show (Credit: YouTube)

It isn’t the first time Rachel has shared her views on the popular BBC One series.

In a recent interview, the star claimed that appearing on the show can “mess with people’s heads.”

She told The Times: “I advise friends not to go on the show and I know people who have dropped out of it due to the mental pressures involved.

“I don’t think there is enough awareness of the psychological effects it has. I am a maths geek, not a performer.”

The mum-of-one also added that contestants need to be “mentally strong”.

Meanwhile, Rachel and Pasha are currently expecting their second child together.

Rachel and Pasha share daughter Maven (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rachel’s pregnancy

The pair first shared the news of Rachel’s pregnancy on social media.

The star posted a photo of herself on the Countdown set, as she cradled her bump.

Alongside the snap, Rachel announced: “A special teatime teaser! And your clue is… Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her…

“And it’ll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave.”

The couple already share one-year-old daughter Maven.

Sadly, Rachel suffered from a miscarriage before falling pregnant again.

