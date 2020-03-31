Channel 4 viewers delighted as Rachel Riley brings baby Maven on Countdown

TV's Rachel Riley has melted Channel 4 viewers' hearts by bringing baby Maven onto the set of Countdown.

Yesterday's (Monday, March 30) episode was the first Rachel filmed since welcoming her daughter to the world.

And at the beginning of the programme, her husband - former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev - came on screen carrying baby Maven, much to the delight of the others in the studio and viewers at home.

Channel 4 viewers were delighted as Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev showed off Maven on Countdown (Credit: Channel 4)

Rachel had taken to Twitter earlier in the day to let fans know she was bringing the little one on the show.

Rachel's first episode since giving birth

"Introducing our newest @C4Countdown viewer on my first show back filmed post-baby," she tweeted, adding with heart emojis: "Tune in if you want to meet her smiling face."

It was the first episode of Countdown Rachel filmed after giving birth (Credit: Channel 4)

Responding, one fan said: "Beautiful ... the perfect nine-letter word for Maven, Rachel. Wishing her a long life and happiness. Make sure she gets some Southend sunshine. Well done you and Pasha #Countdown."

Perfectly adorable.

Another wrote: "Such a lovely family, Rachel."

A third said, with a string of heart-eye emojis: "She is perfectly adorable."

Maven's a fan of Countdown

Someone else wrote after watching the episode: "@RachelRileyRR been waiting for this episode! Maven Aria is so beautiful Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes and you look amazing!!! #YummyMummy #countdown."

Rachel gave birth to Maven in December last year - and it seems she's already a fan of her mum's Channel 4 game show.

In February, the star delighted fans with a snap of the tot "hooked" watching her on Countdown.

She posted a cute pic of them holding Maven up so she could see her mum on the telly, writing in the caption: "Our new viewer is hooked! #tvdebut #babybelly #countdown."

