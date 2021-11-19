TV personality Rachel Riley opened up about her ‘feud’ with Countdown host Anne Robinson earlier today (Friday November 19).

Rachel, 35, admitted her Channel 4 colleague, 77, could appear “barbed” on the show during an appearance on Lorraine.

The new mum also spoke about still being ‘in a daze’ after giving birth just a fortnight ago.

Rachel Riley suggests Anne Robinson ‘isn’t the cuddliest’ (Credit: YouTube)

What Rachel Riley had to say about Anne Robinson and Countdown

Asked about an alleged ‘feud’ with Anne Robinson, Rachel indicated she was aware of reports in the press concerning ‘tension’ between them.

She told host Lorraine Kelly: “I’ve seen the headlines of feuds escalating – I’ve been on maternity leave for about six to eight weeks.”

Rachel also noted how Anne’s presence is being felt on the series, adding a “different flavour” to it.

Anne is making Countdown her own.

She continued: “[Anne’s] not the cuddliest person in the world.

“But it’s just a different show now, she’s making it her own.

“She’s getting some stuff out of the contestants – sometimes it’s barbed, sometimes it’s funny.

“It’s just got a different flavour.”

‘Anne Robinson on Countdown has a different flavour’ (Credit: ITV Hub)

On how her elder daughter has reacted to the new baby

Rachel – who joked she will be wearing ‘stretchy’ clothing for a few months – also gushed about how elder daughter Maven and baby Noa are bonding.

She said: “I’m in that new mum daze.”

Read more: Countdown star Rachel Riley breaks silence amid rift rumours with Anne Robinson

Rachel continued: “[Noa’s] just gorgeous. I’ve got two little girls now. Noa’s two weeks old. So she was born on Bonfire Night, 15 days after she was supposed to arrive, to the sound of fireworks as I was contracting at home.”

She added about two-year-old Maven meeting her new sister: “She’s absolutely gorgeous with her, she just wants to kiss her and wants to have her on her lap and play her iPad toddler games with the baby’s hand which is adorable. We’re really loving it.”

Rachel also revealed husband Pasha Kovalev made her tea and toast in bed after her four-hour labour at home with their second child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Riley (@rachelrileyrr)

How Lorraine viewers reacted to Rachel Riley appearance

Viewers watching at home were delighted to see Rachel on the box, with many agreeing she was glowing.

“Great to see you on Lorraine earlier, you looked amazing,” one fan tweeted.

Rachel Riley appears on Lorraine earlier today (Credit: ITV Hub)

Another touched social media user wrote, referring to Noa: “Bless you and that little treasure.”

And somebody else weighed in on Rachel’s Countdown comments by indicating they were turned off by Anne’s presence.

Read more: Rachel Riley melts hearts with photo of baby daughter Noa

“Sadly stopped watching Countdown,” they tweeted to the Lorraine show account, as well as Rachel.

“Anne Robinson is such a cold fish.”

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, at 9am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.