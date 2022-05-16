The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration on ITV last night (May 15) was blighted by blunders.

Blunders which irate viewers were quick to point out on social media.

The live show was presented by Phillip Schofield and Julia Etchingham, with appearances from the likes of Tom Cruise, Katherine Jenkins and Alan Titchmarsh.

Her Majesty the Queen was also in attendance at the event, watching with glee from the crowd.

However, viewers at home appeared to think the monarch deserved better as she marks 70 years on the throne.

Here’s all the blunders, mishaps and moans from the night…

Fans of the show called for less of the hosts and more of the celebrations to be shown (Credit: ITV)

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration: Schofe slated

Phillip Schofield co-hosted the night – and viewers indicated that they wanted less of Schofe and more of the show.

Over on Twitter, he was accused of speaking over key parts of the show, and infuriating viewers by describing every single thing that was to come in the performance.

“Why is Schofe talking all the time?” asked one incensed viewer.

Read more: 6 unmissable moments from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

“Why is Schofield telling us what is going to happen in every performance?” asked another.

A third commented: “Is the @ITV commentary so concerned to be pc this evening that every single element of thrill and wonder has to be pre-announced by @Schofe through fear of upsetting someone’s sensibilities?

“Perhaps blushing violets should stick with something calmer.”

“I wish that Schofield would just shut up. ITV again giving a masterclass on how to mess up a live television broadcast,” said another.

Which leads us nicely onto the next point…

ITV viewers beg BBC to take over Platinum Jubilee coverage

Viewers of last night’s show branded ITV’s coverage “shambolic” and pleaded with the BBC to cover the royal celebration going forward.

They also took issue with what appeared to be a delay on the live show – with some claiming it was to accommodate the adverts on ITV.

“At least the Queen got the live version of this show and wasn’t subjected to @itv’s shambolic coverage,” said one.

“This programme isn’t even live!” slammed another.

“As for the canned laughter to fill in the tumbleweed unfunny bits… dreadful. Poor Queen having to endure it!” they added.

“Enough with the adverts and background stories! This is supposed to be a live event. We’re missing most of the performance!!” slammed a third.

“Sorry @ITV but @BBC would have made a much better job of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration. You should have ditched the adverts, Schofield and Cruise for a start,” another commented.

Tom Cruise was accused of making the show all about himself (Credit: ITV)

Tom Cruise hijacks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

On the subject of Tom Cruise, while plenty of viewers loved his appearance, others said he turned it into the Tom Cruise show.

Some accused the Hollywood actor of using the royal celebration to promote his new film.

With Top Gun: Maverick hitting screens later this month, the actor was accused of “plugging” his new movie.

He spoke with hosts Phillip and Julia in an interview on the show, with talk turning to the upcoming release.

“Every film I make is important, but this one, people have been asking for decades. For decades I’ve been thinking, what could I do?” he told them.

Not talk about it on the Queen’s special night, according to viewers.

“Why has Tom Cruise just promoted his new film?” said one.

“So you think if #TomCruise didn’t have a big film release, would he have appeared here for #platinumjubilee??” pondered another.

A third said: “Thought it was the Queen’s Jubilee not an opportunity for Tom Cruise to promote himself.”

The monarch gave Omid a wave during his sketch (Credit: ITV)

Omid Djalili urged to apologise

Comedian Omid Djalili was another of the stars of the show who came under fire.

During his skit, he poked fun at the monarch over not attending the State Opening of Parliament last week.

He said: “Thank you for choosing us over the State Opening of Parliament.”

A bit of a dog’s breakfast. Like a bad Edinburgh Tattoo. Omid’s ‘joke’ to Her Maj wholly was inappropriate.

The monarch took it in good humour, giving the comic a wave in acknowledgement.

However given that she was absent due to poor health, viewers are insisting that he apologises or the gag.

“A bit of a dog’s breakfast. Like a bad Edinburgh Tattoo. Omid’s ‘joke’ to Her Maj wholly was inappropriate. Poor Queen having to sit through all this,” they said.

Another commented: “Sorry Omid, I didn’t think your comment to HM The Queen regarding choosing the Jubilee Celebration over Opening Parliament, appropriate.”

“I think Omid Djilili is funny as a comedian but thought he came over as disrespectful to the Queen on ITV’s Platinum Jubilee,” said another.

Martin Clunes was confused for Damian Lewis at one point (Credit: ITV)

ITV’s Martin Clunes blunder

Perhaps the most epic blunder of the night came when Martin Clunes appeared on screen, but ITV got him mixed up for another of the night’s presenters.

As he took to the stage, actor Damian Lewis’ name appeared on screen.

“Since when did Martin Clunes change his name. This is dreadful,” said one.

“Bloody @ITV you are ruining this showcase event. Too many unnecessary films, not enough coverage of the actual event and now calling Martin Clunes Damian Lewis!” said another.

Damien Lewis has changed! #QueensPlatinumJubilee — Sarah Chandler (@SarahC1305) May 15, 2022

Holly Willoughby red-faced over well-wishes for Phil

Ahead of last night’s show, Holly Willoughby took to social media in a show of support for her TV husband Phil.

She shared a picture of the This Morning star with his Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration co-host Julia Etchingham.

Read more: Does Phillip Schofield have a new partner following split from wife?

And, alongside it, she shared the time the show was due to start.

However, if you’d have listened to Holly you’d have tuned in an hour late as she stated it started at 9pm and not 8pm.

Fans posted on her grid alerting her to the mistake, with the star replying and offering her thanks.

“Just changed it. Thank you,” Holly said.

More of the Queen please ITV

Viewers were loving the Queen’s reactions – from her shrug to Alan Titchmarsh to her joy at seeing the horses during the show.

However, some viewers took to Twitter to tell ITV it had missed a trick.

Instead of panning to the Queen every now and then, they said the network should’ve had a camera on the monarch the entire time.

One said: “Shame @ITV didn’t put a picture in picture so we could watch the Queen’s face throughout.”

What did you think of the coverage? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.