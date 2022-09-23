Professor T on ITV1: Who plays Nurse Graham in episode 2? EastEnders star Clare Perkins!

Professor T series 2 continues with its second episode this week, and many of you will recognise guest star Clare Perkins.

The actress appears in the episode as Nurse Graham.

The second instalment follows Professor T and the team as they investigate the murder of a prominent barrister and his second wife.

They are found shot to death in a crime that has uncanny parallels to a double murder that the barrister successfully prosecuted 15 years ago.

But if you wondered how you recognised Clare Perkins throughout the episode, here’s everything you need to know…

Clare Perkins as Ava in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What else has Clare Perkins been in?

Clare Perkins is probably best known as Ava Hartman in EastEnders.

She joined the cast back in 2012, playing the long-lost daughter of Cora Cross.

She left the show in 2013, in a cast shake-up.

Family Affairs fans will remember Clare for her role as Denise Boulter in the soap.

She played the role from 2003 until 2005.

You might also recognise her for playing Nurse Elizabeth Tait’s mother Simone in Holby City.

Clare was also in Mike Leigh’s acclaimed film Secrets and Lies.

She’s recently starred in BBC series The Outlaws as Myrna Okeke, and the Amazon Prime series The Wheel of Time.

Is Clare Perkins on The Archers?

Clare Perkins also appears on the long-running BBC radio drama The Archers.

She plays Denise Metcalf.

Denise is a veterinary nurse with her colleague Alistair Lloyd.

Clare Perkins appears as Nurse Sonita Graham in Professor T series 2 episode 2 (Credit: ITV1)

Professor T guest stars – who is Clare Perkin’s daughter?

Actress Clare Perkins has three children – two sons and one daughter.

You might recognise Clare’s daughter Kali Perkins, because she appeared on The Undateables back in 2011.

Clare’s daughter has Williams syndrome, a rare genetic developmental condition.

Talking about her daughter’s condition, Clare told the Warrington Guardian: “Children with Williams syndrome are very engaged with the world but to me, it’s not unlike Asperger’s Syndrome.

“A lot of them have hyperacusis which is an aversion to noise and crowds and stuff like that and they all have their little obsessions.

“So it was good for me because you want more understanding in the wider world about certain conditions because they’re all around us.

“That way we see someone having a meltdown we might have a little bit more understanding.”

Clare Perkins in The Outlaws (Credit: BBC)

Professor T episode 2: What age is Clare Perkins and where is she from?

Clare Perkins was born on August 18 1965, making her 57 years old.

She was born in the Lewisham area of London, and still currently lives in London.

She also regularly visits Tobago, where her parents still live.

Is Professor T guest star Clare Perkins married?

Clare Perkins is reportedly married, but keeps her private life very much under wraps.

While she does share photos of her three children on social media, she hasn’t posted anything of her husband.

Does Clare Perkins have Instagram?

She does! Her Instagram is @clareperkinsofficial.

She regularly shares photos behind-the-scenes from her projects, as well as lots of family photos!

Professor T continues on Fridays at 9pm. Episodes will also be available on ITV Hub.

