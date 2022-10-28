Professor T on ITV: Will the show return for series 3?

If you’ve finished watching the sixth and final episode of series 2 of Professor T, you might be wondering if the show is returning for series 3.

The ITV show follows tortured Professor Jasper Tempest as he consults for the Cambridge police team.

But with THAT huge cliffhanger at the end of series 2, we’re sure you’re wondering if the show will be back.

Here’s what we know about series 3 of Professor T…

***Warning: spoilers from series 2 of Professor T ahead***

Will Professor T return for series 3?

ITV told ED! that it’s too early to know if there will be another series just yet.

But we think it’s pretty likely the show will return for another series – especially after series 2 was left on a cliffhanger.

The Belgian show that Professor T is based on went on for three series in total.

It might be possible that series 3 could complete the ITV version too.

Watch this space for any updates on whether Professor T will return for a third series!

How did series 2 end? The ending explained here…

The sixth and final episode of Professor T was pretty tense.

If you need that ending explained, you’re definitely not alone!

The episode saw the Greater Cambridge Police team find the body of an undercover police officer in the back of a car.

It opened up a whole investigation into a major trafficking ring.

But, when one of the criminals appeared to recognise our very own DS Dan Winters (Barney White), it seemed like he was somehow involved with the criminal gang!

Jasper and DS Lisa Donkers went to DI Rabbit with their concerns, and it all came to a head when it seemed like Dan had been a bent copper this whole time.

However, the end of the episode revealed that Dan was actually undercover with DSU Alf Mercer (Aidan McArdle.)

Dan was acting within the ring, and he ended up getting shot by one of the criminals when they figured it out!

Luckily, he was only shot in the arm and survived the injury.

Dan and Lisa shared a sweet moment where it seemed like the two might reconcile their relationship.

But the drama didn’t end there!

Lisa wasn’t just suspicious of Dan, she also raised her concerns about Christina Brand’s boyfriend and officer Simon Lanesborough.

This time, her suspicions were right! He WAS a crooked cop involved with the criminal gang.

When Christina confronted Simon with what she knew, a violent argument broke out between them.

Simon nearly shot Christina, before Jasper broke into the room and raised a gun at Simon.

Although, he shot the ceiling instead and hit Simon with the base of the gun, Jasper was tortured with memories of his own father’s death.

How did series 2 end?

At the end of the episode, Jasper was in jail and Lisa told him it was because he shot a gun without a license.

She said: “It will be a while before you make bail.”

The last scene we saw featured Professor T’s mother, Adelaide, and The Dean discussing Jasper’s “past”.

We saw flashbacks of the young Jasper watching his mother hug a woman and, once again, saw Jasper holding a gun up to his father before the episode ended.

What we want to see in series 3 of Professor T…

There are lot of things we still need to see in series 3 of Professor T!

At the end of series 2, we saw DS Lisa Donkers finally get her well-deserved promotion, and we’d love to see Lisa step up in the team!

And we also need those cliffhangers on Professor Jasper Tempest (Ben Miller) himself answered!

Will Jasper get out of jail?

Surely, with his connections on the force, he won’t be in for that long?

And we still need answers to one of the most important questions in the series: did Professor T kill his father?!

The cliffhanger at the end of the episode – which saw Adelaide and The Dean discussing Jasper’s past – seemed to insinuate that Professor T DID kill him, but we still don’t have a clear answer!

Will the third series finally confirm what happened? We hope so!

Professor T series 2 concludes on Friday October 28 2022 at 9pm. The series is available on the ITV Hub and BritBox.

