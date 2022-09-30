Professor T on ITV1: What is the theme music? And where is the show filmed?

Professor T is THE cosy crime drama to settle down to on Friday nights – and the theme music is perfectly atune to the series.

As Professor T continues on ITV1, fans have been wondering about the soundtrack.

And, if you’ve ever wondered if the show really is filmed in Cambridge, we’ve got that covered too!

Here’s what you need to know about the Professor T theme music…

Professor T viewers have been wondering about the theme music to the show… (Credit: ITV)

What is the Professor T theme music?

Professor T’s opening titles are accompanied by a beautiful piece of classical music.

So it’s no surprise that viewers have been trying to find out who it’s composed by and what it’s called.

The music was actually written for especially for the Ben Miller drama.

It is called Professor T opening titles by Hannes De Maeyer.

The Belgian professor also composed the music for the original Belgian version of Professor T.

In fact, if you’re a fan of the classical music throughout Professor T, Hannes De Maeyer has written a whole soundtrack for the series!

It’s called The Professor T Original Television Soundtrack.

It features 37 (!) different pieces of classical music that play throughout the ITV drama.

The soundtrack is available on Youtube, Amazon Music and Apple Music.

Professor T has some fantastic views… (Credit: ITV)

Where is Professor T set?

Professor T is set in Cambridge.

Jasper teaches at the famous University there, and works as a consultant for the Greater Cambridge Police Force.

But have you ever wondered if the show really films there?

It does – partially, at least!

Most of the show is actually filmed in Belgium, where the original show was set and made.

Jesus College in the University of Cambridge was used to provide the setting for scenes at the university.

The college shared that some students and members of staff were actually used as extras when the scenes where filmed.

Professor T’s home is also filmed at Jesus College in Cambridge.

Bizarrely, actor Ben Miller – who plays Professor Jasper Tempest – knew the building before filming!

He explained: “The house that Professor T grew up in is a house I know really well.

“It’s part of Jesus College and it’s where one of my good friends from university lived, who I wrote my first comedy sketches with.

“He lived in the house in a room on the ground floor, which is the room we filmed outside.

“It was properly strange playing scenes going through the door there, when 30 years ago I was doing the same thing.”

Read more: Professor T on ITV: Who is Barney White, who plays Dan Winters in the show?

Where is ITV series filmed?

A lot of Professor T is actually filmed in Belgium.

The city of Antwerp is largely used for a stand-in for Cambridge.

Filming locations from series 1 include The Ursuline near Mechelen, Brussels, and Castle of La Hulpe.

Ben Miller shared this about filming in Antwerp: “I really love it.

“The people are very chic and fashionable, as well as warm and friendly and down to earth.

“The city manages to feel very small and intimate and friendly, like a proper European city.”

Producer Alison Kee revealed how they’re able to make Antwerp look so much like Cambridge.

She said: “The exteriors are mainly in Cambridge, but they have a similar feel because they’re both university cities.

“The rooftop scenes in particular really show off Cambridge to its best advantage.”

Professor T continues on Fridays at 9pm. Episodes will also be available on the ITV Hub.

So, do you enjoy the Professor T theme music? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.