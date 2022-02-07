Princess Diana fans were up in arms over shock comments made by Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley today (Monday 7 February).

Richard made the comments during a segment about the Queen‘s weekend statement.

The address highlighted her wishes for Camilla to take the title Queen Consort.

Richard came under fire on Good Morning Britain today (credit: ITV)

Read more: The Queen wants Camilla to be Queen Consort when Prince Charles is crowned King

Richard, 65, awkwardly recalled Prince Charles’s first wife’s affairs while discussing the controversial announcement.

What did Richard Madeley say about Princess Diana?

“Why is it do you think that people have a sort of one-sided memory of what happened all those years ago?

“Because let’s be honest, Diana’s hands weren’t clean in terms of having extramarital affairs, she had a number,” he asked.

Viewers were reeling at Richard’s comments and took to Twitter to air their shock.

What did Good Morning Britain viewers say?

One raged: “Seriously, get your royal FACTS right.

“DIANA DIDN’T HAVE AN AFFAIR TILL AFTER CHARLES HAD LEFT HER – it was HE WHO HAD BEEN MESSING WITH CAMILLA FROM BEFORE THEIR WEDDING THEN ON THE HONEYMOON HE WAS WEARING THE CC CUFFLINKS.

“Richard Madeley USELESS presenter.”

Another said: “Richard/Partridge just called Princess Diana a loose woman of low morals!”

“He was cheating on her with Camilla so what was Diana supposed to do sit at home and cry shut up Richard,” fumed a third.

A fourth agreed: “No, no, no Richard, she may be a nice person, but her and him ruined Diana’s life with their affair and they way she was treated.”

And a fifth added: “Shut up Richard.”

The GMB host made some controversial comments (credit: ITV)

What did the Queen say about Camilla?

The Queen issued a message about Camilla on Instagram.

She said: “Tomorrow, 6th February, marks the 70th anniversary of my Accession in 1952.

“It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign.”

Finally, she added: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Do you agree with Richard’s comments? Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.