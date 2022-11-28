Princess Beatrice’s gushing words about Mike Tindall after I’m A Celeb stint

Princess Beatrice has gushed about Mike Tindall on Twitter following his exit from I’m A Celebrity.

Mike became the eighth contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity this year. As a result, he finished in fourth place.

His appearance in the jungle proved to be controversial for some who weren’t sure whether a royal should take part in the ITV series.

However, he ended up winning over a legion of fans during his appearance.

One family member in particular appeared to be happy with his time in the jungle also.

Princess Beatrice has shared her support for Mike Tindall (Credit: Splashnews)

Princess Beatrice praises I’m A Celeb star Mike Tindall on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Princess Beatrice, who is Mike’s wife Zara Tindall‘s cousin, shared her admiration for Mike in a heartwarming tweet posted on her official account.

She wrote: “He is just the greatest @miketindall13.”

As a result, fans rushed to comment and echo her sentiment.

One replied: “Mike really does seem to be a great guy. Both he and your cousin Zara are extremely lucky to have found each other. They ‘feel’ really genuine and down to earth… you are blessed to have each other as family. Gutted he didn’t win or place top 3. Mike definitely deserved it the most IMO.”

He is just the greatest @miketindall13 — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) November 27, 2022

“I am gutted he hasn’t won or become second. But what a lovely guy he is!” gushed a second follower. “Your cousin Zara is a very lucky lady to have him in her life. Was great seeing him from the start. Lovely surprise of Zara turning up because most thought she wouldn’t be there & still in UK.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Definitely deserved to be in the final, what a top guy & gutted he wasn’t kept in.”

“Yes, he is such a caring, kind, and genuinely nice man. I was really hoping he’d be in the final. Such a pity, he definitely deserved to be one of the last three in the Jungle,” commented another viewer.

Mike Tindall finished fourth in I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

What did Mike say about his time in the jungle?

Meanwhile, on Saturday night’s show, Mike spoke to Ant and Dec following his exit.

He told the duo: “I am good, I am good.

“I think it has been a long time so you are getting ready, I could feel my body getting ready, you know when the final day could be and I always said going into the final week I am happy to go.

“But then you get to a tipping point where you go, well actually at this point you want to stay and then Cyclone yesterday was a lot of fun.”

The royal continued: “So yeah I am pretty comfortable with it. It has been an amazing journey and have been very lucky with everyone that has been in there.

“The camp has worked together and that’s being a team for a long period of my life, teams, and I didn’t expect it to work as well as it did so. It has been a lot of laughs, everyone has their distinct humour.

“The only time that I really almost had a little wobble was when we did the nighttime challenge but then Seann had a wobble and it got me back to focus on Seann and I just go, right we have to get this, take your time.”

