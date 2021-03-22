In latest Prince William news, the Duke reportedly felt Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “disrespected” the Queen with their Oprah interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a string of claims in their tell-all chat.

According to royal expert Russell Myers, the Duke of Cambridge thinks the couple went against “everything the Firm is about”.

Russell Myers said William felt Harry and Meghan ‘disrespected’ the Queen (Credit: ITV)

What’s the latest news on Prince William?

Speaking on Monday’s Lorraine, Mr Myers said: “William’s friends are saying he’s lost his brother, he’s lost one of his best friends.”

Mr Myers said William “feels all the pressure on his shoulders” and felt Harry and Meghan “did disrespect the Queen”.

In addition, he said: “And they did go against everything that the Firm is about, working together and being together as a family.

Meghan and Harry made claims about the royal family in their chat (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s going to run and run this situation.”

Meanwhile, it comes after William’s friends shut down Harry’s claims.

In the Oprah interview, Harry claimed his brother William and father Prince Charles have become “trapped” within the system of the monarchy.

However, pals of William’s told the Sunday Times that Harry’s comments were “way off the mark”.

They said: “He has a path set for him and he’s completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother’s grandson in that respect of duty and service.”

William’s friends claimed the Duke not ‘trapped’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They added: “He felt they’d blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way.”

During the interview, Meghan and Harry made allegations about ‘concerns’ within the family about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.

The Palace later confirmed an investigation into the alleged comments.

