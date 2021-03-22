Prince William news
TV

Prince William news: Duke ‘felt Harry and Meghan disrespected Queen in Oprah interview’

The couple made bombshell claims in the chat

By Rebecca Carter

In latest Prince William news, the Duke reportedly felt Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “disrespected” the Queen with their Oprah interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a string of claims in their tell-all chat.

According to royal expert Russell Myers, the Duke of Cambridge thinks the couple went against “everything the Firm is about”.

Royal expert on Lorraine
Russell Myers said William felt Harry and Meghan ‘disrespected’ the Queen (Credit: ITV)

What’s the latest news on Prince William?

Speaking on Monday’s Lorraine, Mr Myers said: “William’s friends are saying he’s lost his brother, he’s lost one of his best friends.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan latest news: Couple DIDN’T marry in secret

Mr Myers said William “feels all the pressure on his shoulders” and felt Harry and Meghan “did disrespect the Queen”.

In addition, he said: “And they did go against everything that the Firm is about, working together and being together as a family.

The Queen Meghan and Harry interview
Meghan and Harry made claims about the royal family in their chat (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s going to run and run this situation.”

Meanwhile, it comes after William’s friends shut down Harry’s claims.

In the Oprah interview, Harry claimed his brother William and father Prince Charles have become “trapped” within the system of the monarchy.

However, pals of William’s told the Sunday Times that Harry’s comments were “way off the mark”.

They said: “He has a path set for him and he’s completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother’s grandson in that respect of duty and service.”

Prince William and Prince Harry go on a walkabout in Windsor the day before the Royal wedding
William’s friends claimed the Duke not ‘trapped’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They added: “He felt they’d blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way.”

During the interview, Meghan and Harry made allegations about ‘concerns’ within the family about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.

Read more: Prince William news: Harry’s comments William is ‘trapped’ are ‘way off the mark’

The Palace later confirmed an investigation into the alleged comments.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly and Phil on This Morning
This Morning: Holly and Phil baffle viewers in James Martin segment
All Star Musicals ITV Barney Walsh
All Star Musicals: Barney Walsh fans divided over his score as some claim he was ‘robbed’
Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway prepares to welcome Derek home by converting house
Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary on GMB
Risk of extended COVID lockdown as GMB’s Dr Hilary warns there’s ‘no room for complacency’
Carol Vorderman figure
Carol Vorderman wows fans with figure in skin-tight ‘booby’ red dress
Michelle Keegan
Michelle Keegan on Instagram: Actress shows off her legs in white hot pants