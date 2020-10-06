Prince William: A Planet For Us All fans were blown away by the documentary last night (Monday, October 7).

The royal was hailed as “amazing”, “lovely” and “genuine” as he fronted the ITV conservation programme.

Viewers were also impressed that William was ‘using his privilege for good’ in highlighting environmental issues.

But the hour-long show also gave those watching a peek at how the Prince’s children also embrace nature.

Prince William A Planet For Us All impressed viewers (Credit: ITV)

Three previously unseen photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were revealed towards the end of the documentary.

Eldest son George and Charlotte had earlier been shown scrambling around outside with playing with their mum, Kate Middleton.

George is like a caged animal. He needs to get outside.

But the later shots of the siblings and their youngest brother made it clear just how much the children enjoy the outdoors.

An engrossed Louis was pictured playing with sand on the beach with a bucket in a striped T-shirt.

The previously unseen pics showed the royal children enjoying nature (Credit: ITV)

And George was shown handling a spade as he tended to plants in soil.

Charlotte, meanwhile, could be seen upending a plant pot as she helped look after a flower. She was dressed immaculately in navy wellington boots and a checked skirt for the pic.

Why the royal children love the outdoors

William also noted how much George thrives on enjoying nature and wildlife.

The Duke of Cambridge joked: “George, particularly, if he’s not outdoors, he’s quite like a caged animal. He needs to get outside.”

Prince William is dedicated to conservation issues, like his father (Credit: ITV)

But the Prince also revealed his two eldest children as both alike in temperament when it comes to how cheeky they are!

“They’re about as cheeky as each other, they are very cheeky,” he told schoolchildren in response to their questions.

Pressed further by pupils from All Saints Catholic Primary School in Liverpool, the royal dad also admitted both his daughter and wife are better dancers than him.

“Charlotte can floss, she can already floss at four,” he continued.

“You don’t want to see me floss, Catherine can floss, but I can’t – it’s like a really horrible film to watch.”

Prince William gets up close with some rhinos (Credit: ITV)

The dad-of-three – who was shown coming face-to-face with rhinos in Tanzania’s Mkomazi National Park – also reflected on how becoming a dad had changed his perspective on saving endangered species.

He explained: “Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and Louis. Your outlook does change and that’s why I had to do something – because I really felt like by the time my children were 20, at the rate poaching was at, there may not have been another rhino in the world.”

Viewers praised the documentary and the Duke of Cambridge.

Loving #APlanetForUsAll what a hugely inspirational programme. Not preachy but showing us the miracle and beauty of our planet and the danger it’s in. Prince William a natural communicator. #WWF #PrinceWilliam @KensingtonRoyal — CardiffK (@CardiffKaz) October 5, 2020

Bravo to Prince William! #APlanetForUsAll was an outstanding programme. Inspirational, thought provoking and Sad at times to see our planet having changed so much. This is OUR opportunity to change our planet for the good! Thank you @KensingtonRoyal https://t.co/uNl4hHQMFI — 📸 Paul Ratcliffe 📸 (@pdratcliffe) October 5, 2020

No doubt William will be a good King. This documentary really showcased his passion and duty for the people and planet. #DukeofCambridge #PrinceWilliam#APlanetForUsAll — TRH Duke & Duchess of Cambridge 🌻 (@TRHDukeDuchess) October 5, 2020

