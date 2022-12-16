The latest Prince Harry news has everyone talking, and now Nick Knowles has waded into the debate.

Of course, Nick hosted a DIY SOS special a few years back featuring both Prince William and Prince Harry.

And now he’s finally had his say on the rift between the brothers, telling Lorraine Kelly it’s “horribly sad”.

Nick Knowles waded into the Prince Harry drama on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry news: Nick Knowles on ‘picking sides’

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles was on Lorraine today (December 16) to discuss his new TV show.

His Amazing Railway Adventures airs tonight – but talk with the Scottish TV host soon turned to the rift between William and Harry.

It has, of course, deepened following a series of bombshells in Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary.

Now Nick has revealed how he fells about the feud – and how it feels like “picking sides” between the warring brothers.

The brothers took part in a special episode of DIY SOS in 2015 (Credit: YouTube)

William and Harry on DIY SOS

Harry and William joined one of Nick’s Big Builds back in 2015.

They teamed up with Nick on a project in Manchester, helping to provide homes for veterans.

When I knew them then they were amazing, they were amazing together, I liked them both and they knew that they were capable of doing amazing things and making amazing changes.

William showed off his painting skills, while Harry laid paving stones in the garden.

And Nick told Lorraine today the brothers “were amazing together”.

Which makes it all the sadder how things have ended up…

Prince Harry news: Nick Knowles on ‘hugely sad’ turn of events

Lorraine asked Nick: “Could you do another royal DIY SOS special and get these two back together and talking again?”

“Wouldn’t that be lovely,” he said sadly.

“It’s sad, hugely sad. When I knew them then they were amazing, they were amazing together, I liked them both and they knew that they were capable of doing amazing things and making amazing changes.

“It feels at the moment like, your best friends who are a couple splitting up and you have to pick a side.

“And that’s the trouble now. It’s like if you’re on one side you’re racist and if you’re on the other side you’re destroying the establishment.

“Picking sides casts you in one camp,” Nick said.

“The whole thing is just horribly sad.”

Royal fans react

Fans were pleased to see Nick discuss the brothers on Lorraine this morning.

One commented: “FINALLY!!!

“Nick Knowles breaks his silence on the William and Harry rift.”

Others, meanwhile, were with Lorraine and hoped that Nick could be the one to reunite the brothers.

William has yet to respond to the allegations in the latest three episodes of Harry’s Netflix documentary.

It has now dropped in its entirety on the streaming service.

Read more: William and Kate praised over ‘dignified’ behaviour as they’re seen for first time since Prince Harry bombshells

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.