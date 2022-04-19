Eamonn Holmes claims that Prince Harry will “hate turning into his father” as he spots a similarity between the Duke of Sussex and Prince Charles in latest news.

The 62-year-old made the stunning claim on today’s edition (Tuesday, April 19) of GB News during a discussion about whether Harry and Meghan Markle will be at the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Eamonn and Isabel discussed Prince Harry and Meghan today (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Prince Harry latest

As has been widely publicised, Prince Harry and Meghan were in Holland over the weekend for the Invictus Games.

However, the royal couple also reportedly made a secret trip back to the UK.

The Sussexes’ trip back to Britain, as well as their possible appearance at the Platinum Jubilee, was a subject of discussion on today’s GB News.

Columnist Emily Carver began the discussion by saying: “There were lots of reports over the weekend about whether Harry and Meghan will turn up to the Jubilee and whether they should.”

“Some sources were saying they would be a distraction, but the Daily Express is saying they may well be invited onto the balcony during the proceedings,” she continued.

“Well, you’d love to be a fly on the wall or a pillar in there, wouldn’t you?” Eamonn then quipped.

The presenter spotted a similarity between Harry and Charles (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes on GB News

The panel laughed before they then went on to discuss fears that the Sussexes might be booed if they are up on the balcony. However, Eamonn and Isabel don’t think that they will be booed.

This is because it will be the Queen’s “big party”.

It was at this point that Eamonn discussed the similarity he spotted between Harry and Charles.

“The funny thing I noticed Emily, there was an interview at the Invictus Games, and he’s so like his father,” he said.

“He doesn’t want to be like his father but he sits there and he says, ‘I think what is happening here is extraordinary. It’s extraordinary.’

“He keeps choosing the word ‘extraordinary’ which is a favourite of Prince Charles when he talks about things.”

“And I kept thinking, ‘He will hate that, that he’s more like his father than he would like to be,” he said.

Emily then joked, saying we all morph into our parents.

Could Meghan and Harry play a role at the Platinum Jubilee? (Credit: Cover Images)

Will Harry and Meghan be at the Platinum Jubilee?

The discussion on GB News comes following reports that the Sussexes may play a role in the celebrations in June.

The royal couple won’t take part in any events in an official capacity.

However, reports claim that they will attend events that the Queen deems “family” events.

Cameron Walker, a royal expert, believes that this is a sign that Harry and Meghan are “making amends” with the Royal Family.

“We know that Prince Harry and Meghan met the Queen on Thursday. It’s been dubbed an olive branch meeting, trying to make amends,” he said on GB News today.

He then went on to discuss some of the events they could attend.

“We don’t have any confirmation on this,” he concluded.

“But I think it’s a sign that the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are perhaps starting to make amends.”

