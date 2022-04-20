Kate Garraway and Prince Harry during his interview
New Prince Harry interview branded ‘strange’ by Kate Garraway as she makes sly dig

It airs in America later today

By Nancy Brown

A new Prince Harry interview is set to drop later today (April 20) and teaser clips from it have certainly started to raise eyebrows.

Excerpts from the chat, with America’s Today show, were played on Good Morning Britain earlier this morning.

And host Kate Garraway seemingly couldn’t help by make a dig at the former senior royal.

Prince Harry chatting in a new interview
Prince Harry has recorded a new interview talking about his family (Credit: YouTube)

What does Prince Harry say in new interview?

The clips show Harry speaking about his meeting with the Queen.

He is seen saying: “Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her, she’s on great form.

“She’s always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure she’s protected and got the right people around her.

Both Meghan and I had tea with her and it was really nice to catch up with her.

“Yes, I did [make her laugh]. Both Meghan and I had tea with her and it was really nice to catch up with her.”

He also said that America was “home” for him now.

“We’ve been welcomed with open arms and it’s got such a great community up in Santa Barbara,” he said.

Kate Garraway reacts on GMB

GMB host Kate reacted to the clips during a chat with her co-host Adil Ray.

And, in what could be seen as a bit of dig at the Queen’s grandson, she branded the interview “strange”.

She also quipped to Adil that there was “seemingly never a quiet day” with the royals.

Kate said: “It’s strange isn’t it? Yesterday we were saying: ‘Oh isn’t it a lovely thought that he might be there on the balcony with Meghan,’ and it would be a warm thing.

“Now maybe this has changed it all.

“There’s seemingly never a quiet day, is there, in the life of Harry and Meghan and their relationship with the royal family.”

Adil also picked up on Harry’s comments about “protecting” his grandmother.

He said: “It could be perfectly innocent. I love my grandmother and want to protect my grandmother – who knows?”

Kate Garraway speaking on GMB
Kate Garraway branded the new Prince Harry interview ‘strange’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Delusional’

As a result, GMB viewers had some advice of their own for Harry.

“If he no longer feels Britain is his home, give up the titles,” said one.

Another added: “Once again he’s made a mess of an interview, you’d think that he would have learned from Oprah – unless he thinks he hasn’t done or said anything wrong.

“Delusional,” they concluded.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and join the debate.

