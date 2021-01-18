Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to the UK this year and will likely bring son Archie with them.

The couple have been living in America after stepping back from royal life in March last year.

It’s believed Archie, one, hasn’t seen the Queen, Prince Philip or Prince Charles in over a year.

Harry and Meghan likely to bring Archie to the UK with them (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bring Archie to the UK?

Royal expert Ingrid Seward exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “I feel certain they will bring Archie as they will want him to meet his great grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

“And just as important as he hasn’t met Thomas Markle, his grandfather, the Prince of Wales.”

Now that Archie is getting older, Meghan and Harry received pleas to bring him to see his great-grandparents and grandparents.

The couple will reportedly visit the UK this year if coronavirus restrictions allow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last year, Dickie Arbiter – the Queen’s former press secretary – said Philip, 99, won’t be “here much longer”.

Speaking on news channel Nine News Australia in March last year, Mr Arbiter warned: “Prince Philip is going to be 99 in June, he’s not going to be here much longer.

“It would be a great pity if Archie wasn’t brought over so his great-grandparents could see him.”

If coronavirus restrictions allow, Meghan and Harry could return to the UK for a string of big events for the Royal Family.

The Queen and Philip apparently haven’t seen Archie for over a year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Harry and Meghan return?

Her Majesty will celebrate her 95th birthday in April as well as her official birthday in June.

In addition, Philip turns 100 in June which will likely be a huge celebration if rules allow that to happen.

Meanwhile, there will also be the unveiling of the late Princess Diana’s statue in July to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

