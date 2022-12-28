Prince Andrew The Musical: Trailer for controversial show polarises viewers

Prince Andrew: The Musical airs tomorrow night and viewers can hardly believe it’s even real.

The satirical comedy’s trailer alone has caused shock and controversy.

The musical film tells its story of Prince Andrew‘s life and controversies in a comic form, but it’s garnered plenty of controversy before it’s even aired.

Prince Andrew: The Musical features a original song about his infamous Newsnight interview (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Prince Andrew: The Musical?

Many people can’t even believe it’s real but Prince Andrew: The Musical is coming to Channel 4 on Thursday night.

Complete with seven original songs and a drag queen Margaret Thatcher, the outrageous comedy takes a satirical look at Prince Andrew’s life and his scandals.

The comedy special will tackle everything from The Duke of York’s uncomfortable Newsnight interview to his relationship with Sarah Ferguson.

Two Doors Down star Kieran Hodgson, who wrote and stars in the musical as Prince Andrew, said: “The story of Prince Andrew is tragedy and farce rolled into one, so why not add ‘musical’ for good measure?

“We’ve pulled out all the stops, put every penny on screen and let rip at an institution that would perhaps prefer us to forget about all this.

“Also, I’m on a trampoline for a bit. Enjoy, world!”

Kieran Hodgson plays Prince Andrew in the Channel 4 comedy (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers shocked by Prince Andrew: The Musical trailer

Channel 4 aired the trailer for Prince Andrew: The Musical ahead of the release of the comedy film this week and it’s already causing a lot of controversy.

Viewers have questioned whether the musical should even have been made, while others feel like they can’t help but watch!

One viewer took to social media to say: “I just saw an ad for Prince Andrew’s musical and I’m mildly horrified.”

While some have branded the musical “unbelievable” and “weird”, others worry it’s taking satire too far.

The Duke of York has been shrouded in controversy in recent years for his association with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

After viewing the trailer for the musical, some viewers are wondering if the topic should be made into a comedy.

One viewer said: “Are we really making comedy out of violence against women?”

Another agreed, arguing: “It’s glorifying and normalising paedophilia. All wrong to me.”

One viewers complained that it is “completely making light of the accusations against him. How much longer do we need to watch the media trivialise and profit from female trauma?”

However, some viewers have shared that they can’t help but watch! Someone wrote on Twitter: “I’m presuming we’re all watching Prince Andrew The Musical tomorrow?”

Another added: “Just seen an advert for ‘Prince Andrew: The Musical’ and I’ve never in my life been more invested in a movie musical.”

Read more: Prince Andrew looked ‘haunted’ during Christmas Day appearance as he’s issued warning over public outings

What have critics said about the musical?

As audiences anticipate the controversial musical, critics’ reviews have started to roll in.

Ben East at The Metro questions whether the royal scandal is “funny enough” to be made into a musical.

He rated the musical three stars out of five, arguing that it’s “tiresome” and “unable to fully commit” to criticising the Prince’s actions.

Anita Singh at The Telegraph gave the musical the same rating, calling it “deliberately ridiculous”. She adds that the musical might be better than you’re expecting thanks to some “clever writing”.

Tina Campbell at The Evening Standards awards the musical four out of five stars. She adds that the outrageous musical is “worth a watch” to escape the typical Christmas TV.

Prince Andrew The Musical airs on Thursday December 29 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDaily and let us know what you think.