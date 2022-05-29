Patricia Brake Coronation Street Eldorado
TV

Porridge and Coronation Street star Patricia Brake dies aged 79

The actress was best known for her role in Porridge

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Patricia Brake who starred in Porridge, Coronation Street and Eldorado has died aged 79.

The actress was best-known for her role in Porridge, but has starred in numerous TV and theatre shows across the years.

She died on May 28 2022.

Patricia Brake in Eldorado smiles
Patricia starred in Eldorado (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Patricia Brake dies aged 79

Patricia’s son Jon McBain broke the news on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

He wrote: “I can confirm that my mother, the actress Patricia Brake, died earlier today at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer.”

Her agents also confirmed the news on Sunday morning (May 29) saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our client and well-loved stage and TV actress, Patricia Brake, at the age of 79 after a very long battle with cancer.”

She leaves behind Jon and his siblings Hannah and Angus.

Friends and fans offered their condolences after the news broke.

Viv Baldwin and Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street look knowingly at each other
Viv and Mike had an affair that resulted in Danny! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Who did Bradley Walsh play in Coronation Street? Could he ever return?

Who was Patricia Brake?

Patricia Brake was born in Bath on June 25 1942.

She was best known for playing Ingrid Fletcher, the daughter of Norman Stanley Fletcher in BBC sitcom Porridge and its sequel Going Straight.

The actress also had parts in Casualty and Midsomer Murders.

Soap fans will know her for her role as Mike Baldwin‘s sister-in-law Viv Baldwin.

She was the mother of Danny Baldwin, played by Bradley Walsh.

Viv turned up following her husband Harry’s death and it was soon revealed she and Mike had had an affair. He was then revealed as Danny’s father.

She appeared on the cobbles on and off between 2005 and 2006.

Patricia was also an original cast member of defunct BBC sunshine soap Eldorado, playing Gwen Lockhead.

Most recently Patricia appeared in Manhunt on ITV.

Leave us your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Martine McCutcheon puts her hands together
Martine McCutcheon opens up about ‘addiction that disgusted other parents at son’s school’
Ayda Field, Robbie Williams' wife, smiling on a red carpet event
Ayda Field shares picture from hospital bed as she urges fans to ‘get checked’
Meghan Markle smiles and Thomas Markle makes his point
Thomas Markle latest: Meghan Markle’s dad ‘faces uphill battle to regain speech following stroke’
Alan Halsall aka Coronation Street Tyrone Dobbs
Alan Halsall delights fans with snap of ‘hot’ older brother
Lee Mack raises his hand while hosting The 1% Club
The 1% Club host Lee Mack’s confession after ‘waiting fairly late’ to have children
Ranvir Singh in a pink dress presenting Lorraine
Lorraine viewers all make same complaint as Ranvir Singh takes over today’s show