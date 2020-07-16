Pointless: Viewers in hysterics as contestant appears to be wearing no trousers

BBC viewers were in stitches when a contestant on Pointless appeared to have forgotten to wear any trousers.

During Wednesday (July 15) evening's episode, viewers met father-son duo Rod and Ollie from Northampton.

Contestants Rod and Ollie, from Northampton, appeared on Pointless (Credit: BBC)

What happened with the contestant on Pointless?

Ollie explained that he works for an energy company and enjoys playing sports, while Rod said he is retired.

Host Alexander Armstrong asked what he used to do and Rod told him: "I worked for a well-known department store, in the furniture distribution department.

Rod used to work for a well-known department store (Credit: BBC)

"So if you went into a certain well-known department store and ordered a sofa, I'd make sure you got it, on time, in the right place, and the right colour."

Those watching the programme at home couldn't help noticing a very "unfortunate" optical illusion that changed the appearance of Rod's bottom half.

Rod's forgotten to put his kecks on.

Viewers were in stitches, as the shadow Rod's shirt cast made it look as though he wasn't wearing any trousers.

As they were a similar colour to his skin, it looked like he was wearing nothing but a tiny pair of black nickers.

Viewers noticed a shadow made it look like he wasn't wearing trousers (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say?

One viewer who spotted it laughed on Twitter: "Looks like Rod's forgotten to put his kecks on #pointless."

Another replied with crying-laughing emojis.

A third pointed out: "Unfortunate shadow makes him look like he's wearing black pants over his trousers! #pointless."

🤣 — Mike Ryan (@MikeR_yan) July 15, 2020

Unfortunate shadow makes him look like he's wearing black pants over his trousers! #pointless — Darrin Green (@DarrinGreen1969) July 15, 2020

Unfortunately for Rod and Ollie, they were eliminated with a score of 106 after the first round, which asked for words ending in 'End'.

Alexander told them: "At the end of our first round we have to say goodbye to one of our pairs, and that pair I'm afraid is Rod and Ollie.

"Oh, I'm sorry... when you come back I have no doubt you'll do much, much better. Far too soon to be sending you home."

It follows an episode earlier this year that had viewers flocking to social media over a contestant they thought was the "fittest" to have ever appeared on the programme.

