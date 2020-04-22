Pointless viewers shocked as Richard Osman swears pre-watershed

Fans of Pointless were left shocked last night as brainbox Richard Osman swore before the watershed.

During an episode shown on Tuesday (April 21) evening, Richard was discussing possible answers with host Alexander Armstrong when he dropped the expletive.

Richard Osman shocked Pointless viewers by swearing during last night's episode (Credit: BBC)

He said: "It's interesting that we had 'overwhelm' and 'underwhelm'. I mean, you have to assume that you can 'whelm'. And you can, it would have been a pointless answer. Stands to reason, right? What would you have gone for?

Becalm, napalm, lipbalm

Alexander replied: "I got two. One's nice, one's not nice. I've got 'becalm', that's the nice one. And 'napalm'."

Host Alexander Armstrong thought nothing of it (Credit: BBC)

"Very good..." Richard told him, before saying the word that begins with A and rhymes with 'farce'. "Firstly I thought you'd go with 'whelm', but when someone said 'balm' I thought, I bet you're be a smart[bleep] and go with 'lipbalm'."

Alexander didn't seem to think anything of it and the programme continued.

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer called it "shocking" while another admitted they were "oddly impressed" by Richard's "rebellion". Someone else jokingly warned he would get "letters" about it.

What did viewers think?

Some admitted they were "oddly impressed" (Credit: BBC)

"Did @richardosman just call @XanderArmstrong a 'smart[bleep]'?" one asked. "On the BBC? At tea-time? Shocking scenes! #pointless."

"Didn't think you could say 'smart[bleep]' before the watershed but @richardosman just did on #pointless," tweeted another. They added with a laughing emoji: "I'm oddly impressed by this rebellion."

A third wrote: "Saying '[bleep]' and 'bum' before 6pm on the BBC?! @richardosman you'll get letters #Pointless."

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

It follows an emotional episode of the programme's celebrity version aired earlier this month.

An emotional end

The instalment featured Glen Matlock, Slim Jim, Barbara Dickson, Ralph McTell, Keith Duffy, Brian McFadden, Sonique and Toyah Wilcox.

Singer Ralph McTell has viewers in tears earlier this month (Credit: BBC)

And at the end, singer-songwriter Ralph McTell performed his classic, Streets of London.

Only the tune, which describes the often ignored poverty and homelessness prevalent in the UK's capital, had a special verse added to reflect the coronavirus pandemic. The poignant performance had viewers in tears.

