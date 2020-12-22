Beloved Pointless star Richard Osman has announced that he’s quitting his job at Endemol.

The TV host has tried his hand at being an author this year, and his book Thursday Murder Club became a huge success.

As a result, director Steven Spielberg has even claimed he wants to make a film adaptation.

Richard Osman has quit his job at Endemol (Credit: BBC)

Richard Osman quits his “real job”

The star told fans on Twitter that he has decided to leave his “real job”.

“I’ve worked at Endemol since I was 29, but it’s time for me to move on.”

I've worked at Endemol since I was 29, but it's time for me to move on. Will still be doing Pointless/House Of Games & working with brilliant people there. But also looking forward to creating new shows with new people. It's been a wonderful 20 years, and I will miss it very much — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 21, 2020

“Will still be doing Pointless/House Of Games & working with brilliant people there. But also looking forward to creating new shows with new people. It’s been a wonderful 20 years, and I will miss it very much.

“I’m aware that people who think I’m a TV presenter didn’t even know I had an actual, real job, but there we are,” he added.

Richard is staying on with Pointless (Credit: BBC)

Fans rushed to comment on his decision, and reveal they are thankful he hasn’t quit Pointless.

"Thank god you are carrying on with Pointless and House of Games as 2020 could not cope with that news," replied a fan. "Wishing you well in your new ventures, Richard. And I'm looking forward to seeing the new shows you develop. Do make sure you leave enough time for future book writing as well, won't you?" said a second. While a third added: "Good luck in whatever you do. Glad you're still doing Pointless!" There may be a film adaptation in the future (Credit: BBC) Pointless star has spoken with Steven Spielberg

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Richard went on to reveal he has already had chats with Steven Spielberg.

“I’m the guy who made Total Wipeout and Deal or No Deal, he’s the guy who made Jaws.

“It’s a boring story [how he found out Spielberg would be making the movie]. I was in the office of someone who sells film rights. I was thrilled.”

He also confessed that he’s already had a Zoom chat with the director.

“There’s been lots of chats about it. Spielberg has to cast it,” added the star.

