Pointless host Richard Osman’s ‘terror’ over daughter’s huge life decision at 17

Pointless fave Richard Osman admitted that he wasn’t initially thrilled about his daughter’s decision as she reached adulthood.

Although he is famously tall – 6ft 7 to be exact – the Pointless host isn’t fearless. In fact, he admitted he found the thought of his daughter going to university in China ‘terrifying’.

Read more: Richard Osman replacements on Pointless revealed including Coronation Street star

Richard, 51, revealed his reservations about daughter Ruby’s education.

Despite preferring his holidays to involve swimming pools and a good book, when his 17-year-old daughter said she wanted the family to visit the country, he gave in.

Richard recently announced he would be quitting his job on Pointless (Credit: BBC)

Richard Osman on Shanghai

In the 2015 piece for the Daily Mail, he wrote: “Well, there are times when you have to pretend to be a good dad, and this was one of them.

“So the two of us, and my 15-year-old son, decided that a week in Shanghai, meeting the people, seeing a bit of the country and sampling the culture, would be a grand idea.

“It turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

While he was in Shanghai, he and his family soaked up the culture and history, which is “bloody, and much of it illegal”.

They also sampled the local food, which he described as “superb, without being too daunting”.

Richard added: “We had many great meals in Shanghai of dumplings, noodles, Szechuan hot-pots and, yes I admit it, one KFC.”

Richard’s recent news

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ingrid Oliver (@ingrid_oliver)

He also recently announced his engagement to Dr Who actress Ingrid Oliver, who he described as his life partner.

Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcome second baby

Ingrid, 45, has also made appearances in Peep Show, Doc Martin, Silent Witness and teen rom-com Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Fans were left gutted recently when Richard revealed he’d be leaving Pointless after 13 years.

He will still make an appearance once a week, but co-host Alexander Armstrong will have a raft of new guests to join him.

Pointless is on BBC One, today (Thurday, June 2) at 5.15pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.