Dick and Dom were on Pointless Celebrities and some viewers found their appearance difficult to watch.

The beloved BBC quiz show has an army of fans, and comedy duo Dick and Dom got on the wrong side of them this week.

The episode featured Gok Wan, Brian Conley, Richard McCourt, Dominic Wood, Libby Clegg, Stef Reid, Stephen K Amos and Zoe Lyons.

Dick and Dom rubbed some Pointless viewers the wrong way (Credit: BBC)

Dick & Dom enrage Pointless viewers

However, all eyes appeared to be squarely on Dick and Dom.

The pair are known for their cheeky antics, but sadly some viewers weren’t entertained.

During the show, many fans rushed to Twitter to hit out at the pair’s behaviour.

“Armstrong looked stressed in that episode, probably because of Dick and Dom #pointlesscelebrities” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “They all looked bored listening to Dick and Dom droning on! #pointlesscelebrities.”

To make matters worse, the pair were in the final round.

“Oh no, now we’ll have Dick and Dom dithering away on the final #pointlesscelebrities,” said a third viewer.

A fourth ranted: “Dick and Dom made watching #PointlessCelebrities this evening more of an endurance test than it should have been.”

While a fifth joked: “Armstrong wants to slap Dick and Dom #pointlesscelebrities”.

Someone else called them “unbearable”.

Viewers said even the presenters looked exhausted with the pair (Credit: BBC)

Tamara Beckwith distracts Pointless Celebrities viewers

Tamara Beckwith really stood out on a recent episode of the BBC programme.

However, sadly it was for entirely the wrong reason.

The 50-year-old socialite appeared to be not wearing a bra.

Tamara caught the eye of viewers (Credit: BBC)

“#pointless Is it freezing in that studio? Tamara. #pointlesscelebrities,” joked one viewer.

“Tamara Beckwith definitely isn’t #pointless,” laughed another.

Poor Tamara!

Tamara rose to fame in the ’90s alongside her pal, the late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

They spent their lives flitting from posh restaurants to exclusive nightclubs, much like Paris Hilton in the US.

