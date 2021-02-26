BBC show Pointless featured a contestant on Thursday who some viewers likened to Prince William – and he had rotten luck in the final round.

During yesterday’s (February 25) repeat episode of the BBC quiz show, host Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman had contestants Sam and Alan in the studio.

Sam and Alan in Thursday’s Pointless repeat (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC viewers say about Pointless?

On Twitter, viewers noticed a royal resemblance in Sam.

One tweeted: “Nice to see Prince William on #pointless today…”

Some Pointless viewers spotted a royal resemblance (Credit: BBC)

“The resemblance is strong!” agreed a second.

“Slightly more hair though,” the other user pointed out.

A third thought Sam looked more like the Queen’s youngest son rather than the Duke of Cambridge. They wrote: “Good grief! Have Prince Edward and Steve Coogan had a love child? #Pointless.”

Sam and Alan’s ‘brutal’ final round

Sam and Alan got the final round and were playing for a prize pot of £3,000.

Host Alexander told them: “You made quick work of that, fantastic. We’ve had lovely low scores from you all the way through. But wouldn’t it be nice, I think fitting, to take that jackpot back home?”

Sam said he was hoping for questions about football or cricket.

Alan, meanwhile, would have been happy with “anything to do with cars”.

I’d rather be nowhere near being right than scoring 1 in the final! Bloody brutal!

They went with a question about US acting dynasties that asked for films starring Tippi Hedren, her daughter Melanie Griffith and granddaughter Dakota Johnson.

They came up with various answers and seemed confident, but unfortunately none of them were pointless. Their first scored three, while their second scored one and their third answer just four points.

As a result, they just lost out on the £3,000 jackpot. Alexander said: “Three really good answers! I’m sorry, though.”

Pointless viewers called Sam and Alan’s loss brutal, while Alexander praised their answers (Credit: BBC)

On Twitter, the result stunned viewers, who called it a “sickener” and “really bad look.

One tweeted: “Sickener for them. Three guesses totalling 7 points [sic] is good going.”

Someone else said: “I’d rather be nowhere near being right than scoring one in the final! Bloody brutal! #Pointless.”

Another put: “#pointless That was really bad luck.”

