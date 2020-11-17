Pointless featured an Ann Widdecombe ‘lookalike’ last night, according to viewers.

Monday (November 16) afternoon’s repeat episode of the BBC quiz show, hosted by Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman, featured duo Roz and Dec.

On social media, a number of viewers said they thought Roz looked just like former MP Ann Widdecombe.

Some of those watching at home joked that she could even be Ann’s sister.

Pointless viewers thought Roz looked like Ann Widdecombe (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about Pointless contestant Roz?

One said on Twitter: “Ann Widdecombe on #pointless.”

A second tweeted: “Did Roz base her hairstyle on Ann Widdecombe?”

Roz and Dec played well and got to the final round (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Ann Widdecombe sparks backlash with same-sex couple comments

Another replied: “Pleased I’m not the only one who thought Roz looked like Widdecombe, particularly from the side view #Pointless.”

Someone else said: “Even sounds like her (a bit).”

Even sounds like her (a bit) — thingamajig (@th1ngamaj1g) November 16, 2020

Unfortunately, Roz and Dec didn’t go home with the Pointless jackpot (Credit: BBC)

A fifth wrote: “Thought that was Ann Widdecombe on #pointless.”

Pleased I’m not the only one who thought Roz looked like Widdecombe.

“Has anyone spotted Roz and Ann Widdecombe in the same room?” joked a sixth.

Another quipped: “Didn’t know Ann Widdecombe had a sister #Pointless.”

Roz and Dec got the final round but unfortunately didn’t win the jackpot.

Thought that was Ann Widdicombe on #pointless — michael laverton (@toonmadmike) November 16, 2020

Has anyone spotted Roz and Ann Widdecombe in the same room ? #pointless — Betty Swollocks (@BettySwollocks8) November 16, 2020

Didn't know Ann Widdecombe had a sister #Pointless — David Nisbet 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@davidnisbet87) November 16, 2020

Ann Widdecombe was back on screens recently for a controversial Channel 5 documentary.

The politician presented World’s Most Luxurious Prison, which took viewers around Norway’s Halden Prison, introducing them to its staff and inhabitants.

Ann Widdecombe was on Channel 5 last week (Credit: Jules / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Ann Widdecombe’s controversial prison documentary

It’s a maximum security site, but it doesn’t have any bars and one inmate even said of it: “This is a spa, it’s a holiday resort!”

Ann agreed, as she said when describing Halden: “Plush apartments for rapists and murderers….”

Read more: World’s Most Luxurious Prison: Shocked viewers claim ‘hotel-like’ jail is ‘better than outside world’

The programme also revealed that inmates at Halden can have sex with their partners during visits, which happen up to twice a week.

The prisoners there live in groups in apartments kitted out with lounge areas, kitchenettes, en-suite bathrooms and TVs.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.