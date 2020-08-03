Piers Morgan's daughter Elise models her 'inner Susanna Reid' in hilarious holiday snap

Piers Morgan has left fans in hysterics after sharing a photo of daughter Elise "modelling her inner Susanna Reid" during their holiday.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, took to Instagram to share a series of selfies with the eight-year-old - and joked she was taking after his co-host.

The four shots show Elise pulling faces at her famous dad, including one where she pretended to choke him.

While another was of the youngster scolding Piers with a stern expression on her face.

What did Piers Morgan say about his daughter?

Alongside the photos, the TV star joked: "Elise modelling her inner Susanna."

The photos went down well his 1.2million followers, who gushed over little Elise in the comments section.

One wrote: "She’s adorable! I bet she keeps you on your toes, Piers!"

Piers Morgan likened his daughter Elise to GMB co-star Susanna Reid (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: "Haha this is so cute."

A third added: "Definitely daddy’s girl though."

Piers has been busy updating followers on his holiday in the South of France with his family.

Just hours earlier, the dad-of-four showed off his rather strange find from a St Tropez flea market.

The presenter is currently on holiday in the South of France (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers' new pal is a seven-foot red dog complete with stylish black sunglasses and scarf. Not your usual holiday keepsake, but Piers seems happy with his discovery.

In an Instagram post, he shared: "There’s always something in every flea market that has my name on it... and THIS is most definitely it."

The trip has also given the TV star the opportunity to dine out with friends - including Dame Joan Collins - and his wife Celia Walden.

The group previously enjoyed a wonderful evening at a restaurant once loved by Princess Diana.

Piers is set to return to GMB in September (Credit: ITV)

Sharing a snap of himself at the stunning Auberge de la Môle, he wrote: "At the court of Dame Joan.

"Wonderful meal at Auberge de la Môle, a favourite old haunt of Princess Diana... no frills restaurant with stunningly good food that keeps coming all night until you want to burst with gastronomic joy. Fabulous."

When is Piers Morgan back on GMB?

The controversial star last appeared on GMB on Wednesday July 8, when he explained to viewers he was taking a break.

He said on the ITV morning show: "This is it. Our last morning until September! The programme will continue powering away through the summer but we have hit the wall.

"We are going away to lie in the sunshine. Of course, separately! We won't be enjoying the sun together, those days are long gone sadly. I miss those days when we used to enjoy each other's company."

