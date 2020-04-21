Piers Morgan wants do Life Stories series about non-celebrities

TV's Piers Morgan has revealed he wants to do a series of his show Life Stories that features non-celebrities.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, admitted he would like to make a version of the programme that focuses on individuals who haven't found fame - but have nevertheless lived inspiring lives.

On Twitter, Piers posted about an interview from today's (Tuesday, April 21) episode of GMB that centred on a carer and her incredible gesture for an elderly man.

'It was so touching. It was the most precious thing anyone could have wished for.'



94-year-old Ken expresses his gratitude for the meaningful gift he received from his carer Kia Tobin.



Piers tweeted, "Love them" and one of his followers called on him to do a non-celebrity version of Life Stories.

Incredible stories from an incredible generation

They wrote: "I'd love you to do Piers Morgan's Life Stories with non-celebrities. People who have no media training, no publicist, no PR working for them.

"Just real, raw, incredible stories from a generation that won't always be with us. Their stories are important, I want to hear from them."

Piers Morgan wants to do a non-celebrity version of Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

Piers appeared to like the idea, as he tweeted back with a thumbs-up emoji: "Yes, I completely agree."

Many of Piers' followers were on board with the idea.

Real laughter, real tears

One said: "Yes, I agree, there would be real laughter, real tears and I think a lot of love. Piers Morgan for the job."

Stories like the life of Tom Moore (pictured) could feature on the programme (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: "I was thinking the same, real lives about real people, who have made massive contributions to our world without seeking fame or wealth."

Someone else told him: "Piers, going to hold you to that. A series about REAL HEROES with true-life, incredible stories to tell. That's what TV should be about.

Something other than 'rich celebs'

"Fed up of rich celebs travelling the world. Pay NHS workers to go globetrotting instead."

Piers Morgan's Life Stories explores the lives of the rich and famous and offers an intimate - and often, emotional - look at the events that have shaped who they are today.

Past guests on the show have included Spice Girl Mel B, legendary singer-songwriter Elton John, mogul Sir Richard Branson, BGT boss Simon Cowell and athlete Sir Mo Farah.

