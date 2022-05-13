Piers Morgan, Prince Charles, Johnny Rotten on Piers Morgan Uncensored
TV

Piers Morgan Uncensored guest makes shock warning about Prince Charles being King

Johnny isn't convinced by Charles

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Piers Morgan Uncensored guest, John Lydon aka Johnny Rotten, made a shock warning about Prince Charles being King last night (Thursday, May 12).

The 66-year-old singer warned that Charles isn’t up for the job of King in an interview with host Piers Morgan yesterday.

Piers Morgan and Johnny Rotten on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Piers interviewed Johnny Rotten last night (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Piers Morgan Uncensored last night

Last night, Piers interviewed the lead singer of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten, and it proved to be a chat full of talking points.

The duo discussed a number of topics, including the Sex Pistols, Madonna, and of course, the monarchy.

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Harry and Meghan for attending Queen’s Jubilee as he makes prediction

During the interview, Johnny made a shocking claim about Prince Charles ascending to the throne.

“I think it’s possibly the end of the monarchy because Prince Charles is not going to be able to handle it,” he said.

“This is the man that plays Pink Floyd to his cabbages.”

Johnny Rotten on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Johnny isn’t convinced by Prince Charles (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Prince Charles news

Johnny was then asked whether Charles becoming King would be the end of the monarchy.

He replied: “Possibly, possibly, possibly, and that’s a shame in itself too, because I do love pageantry.”

He then continued, saying: “I like watching royal weddings because I really did enjoy watching Spitfires and the likes flying over the palace.

“I get quite emotional with all that. Yeah, I love my country.”

Johnny said that even though he does love his country, if there are issues with it, he’s going to speak about it.

Piers Morgan, Johnny Rotten, the Queen on Piers Morgan Uncensored
The singer spoke about the Queen too (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Elsewhere in the interview, Johnny spoke about the Queen.

Despite writing ‘God Save the Queen’, an “anti-royalist” song as he described it, he expressed pride over the Queen.

“I’m actually really really proud of the Queen for surviving and doing so well. I applaud her for that,” he said.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

“That is a fantastic achievement. I’m not a curmudgeon about that,” he continued.

“I just think that if I’m paying my tax money to support this system, I should have a say so on how it’s spent.”

Johnny also briefly spoke about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The singer called them “parasites” and branded them “ungrateful”.

