Piers Morgan Uncensored viewers all make same complaint about new show

Viewers of Piers Morgan Uncensored all had the same complaint to make about the show last night (Monday, April 25).

Piers’ new show launched last night after months of hype, but not everyone was impressed.

Piers’ new show launched last night (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Piers Morgan Uncensored

After months of promotion, Piers‘ new show finally launched on TalkTV last night.

And it was definitely an explosive first episode for the new show, with Piers interviewing ex-President Donald Trump.

At the beginning of the show, Piers warned viewers that he wasn’t going to be holding back on his new show.

Read more: Piers Morgan issues ‘trigger warning’ to TalkTV viewers as they deliver verdict on show

“I want to issue an urgent trigger warning for all ultra-sensitive, permanently offended woke snowflakes who may have accidentally tuned into this show,” he said. “You are not going to enjoy my show. It’s going to really annoy you.”

He then continued, saying: “It may even evoke trauma because I’m going to be celebrating the one thing you can’t abide: free speech.”

He then went on to say that his show is a “no-cancel zone”.

Viewers had a few complaints to make about Piers’ new show (Credit: talkTV / YouTube)

Piers Morgan new show

Predictably, not everyone was a fan of the 57-year-old’s new show. Some had a few complaints to make about it on Twitter.

“15 mins in already: – Piers looks a strange colour. Sound issues as Piers is constantly shouting. – Set and logos look cheap & American,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m not entirely sure on this. I think it’s too American (no offence against them at all) also, with it not being live it’s just not the same,” another wrote.

“The content is good, but the production values are far too American for British TV. Lose the Fox News visuals and strange, muted fade VT transitions and the overall production quality will stand alongside UK broadcasters far stronger. Hopefully teething issues,” a third wrote.

“Glad to see @piersmorgan back on TV. However, the screen is too busy. Too many colours and banners and camera angles but content is great. Oh, and a little shouty too but fab first show. Well done Piers,” another said.

Viewers were divided over Piers’ show (Credit: talkTV / YouTube)

Whilst some complained that Piers’ new show was too “American”, plenty still enjoyed the 57-year-old’s return to TV.

“Love the new show, GMB not the same since you left,” one viewer told Piers.

“Fantastic to see you back & even better uncensored – loved the new show,” another said.

Read more: Are MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Jackson still together?

“Really looking forward to watching your interviews. I have missed you on TV,” a third wrote.

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs Mondays to Thursday from 8pm on talkTV

What did you think of Piers Morgan’s new show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.