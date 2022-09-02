Piers Morgan fans hugely divided as he announces big news after summer break

Piers Morgan’s Twitter followers were hugely divided as he announced some big news following his summer break.

After a month away, the 57-year-old is back to host Piers Morgan Uncensored, but not everyone is happy.

Piers Morgan announces big Twitter news

Earlier today, the official Piers Morgan Uncensored Twitter account announced some big news.

They revealed to their 66.2k followers that after taking August off, Piers will be back on the show.

The 57-year-old is going to be returning to helm his TalkTV show on Monday (September 5) at 8pm.

Jeremy Kyle fronted the show throughout August in Piers’ absence.

“Did you miss him? Piers Morgan is back at 8pm on Monday,” the account tweeted.

Viewers were divided (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Piers Morgan Twitter followers react

Some of Piers’ fans were over the moon that the presenter was returning to front his show.

“Goes without saying. It’s a no-brainer!” one viewer said of missing Piers.

“Yes although @jkyleofficial did an amazing job. Never knew he was so funny. I’ll miss him too. Maybe you should do a co-host sometime,” another tweeted.

“It goes without saying of course we missed Piers and welcome back Piers to your show on Monday 8pm Piers Uncensored,” a third said.

Some viewers called for Jeremy to return (Credit: TalkTV)

Piers slammed by viewers

Other viewers weren’t thrilled at the prospect of Piers returning. Some called for Jeremy Kyle to stay on in his place.

“No!!!” one viewer said of missing Piers. “Bring back @jkyleofficial.”

“I missed the Meghan trolling, extremely dull & boring stories & Z-list guests!! LOL!” another said sarcastically.

“No! Leave @jkyleofficial on the job, he’s a far better presenter, doing a far better show,” a third pleaded.

“Pretty much the entire world missed it, Piers. But it wasn’t an accident,” another sniped.

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs on weekdays from 8pm on TalkTV.

