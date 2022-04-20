Piers Morgan has announced on Twitter that he’s set for a return to ITV tomorrow.

The presenter famously quit his role on Good Morning Britain last year following a backlash over comments he made about Meghan and Harry.

Ahead of the launch of his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, the star will be appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday.

I’m checking for signs of any Botox and fillers on his suspiciously smooth forehead in this pic. Worth a watch to find out how @piersmorgan actually managed to get another job😂😂😂 https://t.co/VWuDEw9jxJ — Lorraine (@reallorraine) April 20, 2022

Sharing the news on Twitter today, Piers said: “BREAKING: I’ll be returning to ITV tomorrow for first time since the Markle Debacle…

“Live & definitely uncensored on ⁦@lorraine⁩ with the fabulous ⁦@reallorraine.”

He then jokingly warned GMB, adding: “Should be fun… (may even storm back onto ⁦@GMB⁩ while I wait, & get those ratings back up).”

Piers is returning to ITV tomorrow with an appearance on Lorraine (Credit: Cover Images)

Lorraine replied to Piers’ tweet, poking fun at the picture he added.

The image attached to Piers’ announcement showed Lorraine touching Piers’ forehead during a previous appearance.

She said: “I’m checking for signs of any Botox and fillers on his suspiciously smooth forehead in this pic.

“Worth a watch to find out how @piersmorgan actually managed to get another job.”

Lorraine joked about Piers’ appearance ahead of his interview on her show (Credit: ITV)

Many of Piers’ fans can’t wait to see him back on morning TV.

One gushed: “Great! I haven’t watched ITV since you left GMB.”

Another said: “Thank god for that, could do with a bit of brutal honesty first thing in the morning!! I love marmite on toast.”

A third added: “Haha you got to do that Piers. Can’t wait to see you back on the screen. A real journalist!”

However, others aren’t looking foward to it as much as one tweeted: “What makes you think we want you back?”

Another wrote: “Can think of nothing worse. Mouth all mighty. Thank goodness I never watch daytime trash.”

Piers is launching his brand new talk show on April 25 on TalkTV.

It promises to give viewers the news that matters to them.

