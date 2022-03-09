Piers Morgan sticks in to GMB on Twitter on anniversary of that iconic strop-off

Piers Morgan took aim at Good Morning Britain on Twitter today (Wednesday, March 9), a year after quitting the hit ITV show.

The 56-year-old presenter claimed that he has “no regrets” over leaving.

And it turned out to be a statement that led to criticism from some of his followers.

Piers stormed off GMB after a debate over Meghan Markle (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan has ‘no regrets’ over exit from GMB

It’s probably safe to say that Piers had a lot to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s interview with Oprah last year.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan made numerous claims, including that Archie’s potential skin colour was speculated on before he was born, and that she didn’t get any help when she felt suicidal.

In a controversial Good Morning Britain the next day, Piers claimed he didn’t believe Meghan’s accounts of being poorly treated by the royal family.

His words landed him in hot water, with GMB receiving around 57,000 Ofcom complaints. Meghan made a complaint herself too.

GMB weatherman Alex Beresford confronted Piers about his opinions on Meghan live on-air in a heated clash.

Alex said Piers was “trashing” Meghan because she “cut him off”. This led to Piers storming off set, before ultimately resigning from his role as co-host.

What did Piers Morgan say on Twitter?

A year ago today, I went for a little stroll… and in the words of Edith Piaf, je ne regrette rien! #LongWalkToFreedomOfSpeech pic.twitter.com/pEqXEmRDNx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2022

Today (Wednesday, March 9) marks the one-year anniversary of Piers’ resignation from GMB.

In a tweet for his 7.9 million followers to see, Piers poked fun at himself and took a swipe at GMB too.

“A year ago today, I went for a little stroll…” he wrote.

“And in the words of Edith Piaf, je ne regrette rien!” he continued, before adding the hashtag: “#LongWalkToFreedomOfSpeech”.

Piers posted a gif of himself storming out of the GMB studio alongside his tweet too.

Piers is set to front a new show on talkTV this year (Credit: YouTube)

How did his followers react to the tweet?

Piers’ tweet, predictably, was met with both praise and condemnation. Hundreds of his followers took to the replies to slam him.

“A year ago today you stropped off stage because someone disagreed with you, you mean?” one viewer asked.

“You already had freedom of speech. You got upset by the criticism of your comments. There’s a difference,” another said.

“A year ago you realised that it’s easier to bully people than to get bullied.” a third wrote.

“Dished it out, but couldn’t take it,” another wrote.

However, some had positive replies for the star.

“We miss you Piers and the show’s not the same without you, it’s gone downhill all the way, still boring,” one of his followers said.

“The show has never been the same since & gone down hill rapidly!” another said.

“You did the right thing, still shaking my head at the way the station’s weatherman ambushed you, what a set up. Onward and upward Piers!” a third said.

