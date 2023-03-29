Piers Morgan teases Good Morning Britain return as he reunites with Susanna Reid

Piers Morgan posted an Instagram post as he reunited with Susanna Reid and teased a return to Good Morning Britain.

Piers quit the ITV morning show in 2021, storming off set after a clash with weatherman Alex Beresford about comments he made concerning Meghan Markle.

Piers now hosts his own TalkTV show – Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan recently reunited (Credit: Youtube/ITV)

Piers Morgan reunites with Susanna Reid

Piers shared a picture as he reunited with former GMB co-host Susanna Reid, who hosted alongside him for six years.

The pair were smiling while having breakfast at Cafe Phillies in London.

Piers also teased a return to Good Morning Britain in the caption of the post.

Piers wrote: “Good morning (again) Britain! Been a while since we last had breakfast together.

Piers added appreciation for Susanna: “Lovely to see you⁦‪ @susannareid100.”

What has Piers said about leaving GMB?

After Piers Morgan’s dramatic clash on set with weatherman Alex Beresford over Meghan, ITV confirmed he was quitting the show.

A statement at the time read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

He later tweeted that he “didn’t want to leave” in August 2021. He told a fan: “I didn’t actually want to leave, I was really enjoying it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

“Unfortunately, Meghan Markle told my bosses she wasn’t enjoying it quite as much, so I left.”

GMB viewers react

Good Morning Britain viewers had a lot to say as the former co-hosts reunited! One viewer noted: “Look how happy you are!”

Another fan added: “What a great duo you were, get Piers back beside you.” A third GMB viewer admitted: “The show has never been the same without him.”

Someone else wrote: “Ahhh I so miss you two together.” Other viewers weren’t so excited about the prospect of Piers returning. One commenter said: “They probably wouldn’t work as a duo now.” Another fan added: “You are much better on your own… Talk TV suits you so much more.”

Read more: Susanna Reid caught ‘rolling her eyes’ over Richard Madeley’s behaviour on GMB today

Would you like Piers back on GMB? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.