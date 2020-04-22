Piers Morgan tears strips off MP Helen Whately in second 'car crash' GMB interview

Viewers of Good Morning Britain were left divided as Piers Morgan clashed with MP Helen Whately again.

Last week, more than 600 people complained to Ofcom after Piers confronted the Care Minister on the show and accused her of laughing during the interview.

Many accused him of "bullying" her, which he denied and stood by his line of questioning.

Piers Morgan laid into Helen Whately on GMB again today (Credit: ITV)

On Wednesday (April 22), Whately appeared on the show again to discuss the government's latest developments in fighting coronavirus.

Piers raged over the decrease of the number of coronavirus tests being handed out.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock previously said the target was 100,000 per day by the end of April.

However, there had only been 18,000 new tests carried out yesterday (April 21), which was a fall on previous days.

What did Piers say on GMB?

He said: "I want to know if the Health Secretary is going to meet his own target.

'We are setting up the systems to make sure we have accurate data.'



Care Minister @Helen_Whately says measures are being put in place after @piersmorgan asks why the government is 'understating' the death toll. pic.twitter.com/E58xyEYoZH — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 22, 2020

"It's now April 22nd and we're testing less people yesterday than we tested 12 days ago which I would argue, is a spectacular failure."

Ms Whately replied: "We know that testing is really important and we have been working hard to ramp up the testing capacity..."

However, Piers cut in: "I down wanna hear about you ramping up though, with respect you're not ramping it up.

"When you keep saying you're ramping things up, you're not, you're going backwards. You're not doing them!"

Ms Whately told Piers to stop interrupting her (Credit: ITV)

Ms Whately said: "Well if you'll let me finish speaking," to which Piers interrupted: "But you're answering different questions.

"You keep talking about capacity, I'm asking you how many you've done.

"You should have been doing this all weeks ago with respect."

Piers went on to discuss Ms Whately's interview last week in which she "didn't know" how many people had died in care homes.

Ms Whately appeared on GMB last week (Credit: ITV)

He said: "You said this last week, you come back on this programme after what people thought was a train wreck interview.

"You still don’t know and say you’ll come back next week. At what point will you come back and have an answer?

"This is your job to know this stuff. These are elderly vulnerable people dying of COVID-19 and you are not taking their deaths seriously enough."

Ms Whately hit back: "That's an incredibly unreasonable accusation. I take every single death extremely seriously..." as Piers started interrupting her.

Piers hits back

She asked: "Can I finish my sentence? The problem is you just keep on interrupting me and I can't explain what we're doing."

Piers hit back: "You don't have any answers, you just waffle."

Viewers were divided over the interview and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: "@piersmorgan quoting inaccurate figures to the care minister and not letting her get a word in edgeways #gmb sunk to a new low."

@piersmorgan quoting inaccurate figures to the care minister and not letting her get a word in edgeways #gmb sunk to a new low #bully — Andy Down (@AndyDown65) April 22, 2020

Another wrote: "Felt pretty sorry for Helen Whately then. She looked like she was going to cry."

A third added: "Piers Morgan has just eaten Helen Whately for breakfast. That was hide behind the sofa stuff. Jesus."

Felt pretty sorry for Helen Whately then. She looked like she was going to cry. #GMB — onemillioncutedogs (@1000000cutedogs) April 22, 2020

Piers Morgan has just eaten Helen Whately for breakfast. That was hide behind the sofa stuff. Jesus. #gmb — dev* (@1Dev) April 22, 2020

Others agreed with Piers.

Don’t let people use the Piers “bully” line to deflect you. Helen Whatley has had a week to prepare & get figures and has no clue. #GMB — Tay (@spamtomkins) April 22, 2020

Helen Whately in another car crash interview with Piers Morgan. To come on week after week I'll informed, under prepared and unbriefed is an insult to the British people #GMB — Justin Naughton 🇪🇺 (@HitchinCavalier) April 22, 2020

Piers Morgan once again ripping apart Helen Whately.. How embarrassing that these people are actually our government she has no bloody clue.. 🤔🤔🤔 #gmb — Natalie Gill (@Nataliegill_xo) April 22, 2020

