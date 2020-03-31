Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid clash as she begs host to "have empathy" during coronavirus lockdown

TV hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan clashed today live on Good Morning Britain.

The pair argued about the strictness of lockdown measures -amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Susanna's first day back after self-isolation, she urged Piers to have "empathy."

Piers Morgan has become one of the leading voices throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

He regularly shares his opinions on Good Morning Britain.

The journalist launched an explosive rant, taking aim at those complaining about the lockdown.

He urged the public to " "get a grip" and emphasized " they aren't being asked to fight", just stay at home.

"Get a grip"

Piers Morgan has continuously compared the COVID-19 pandemic response to the World Wars.

He continued by calling out celebrities for moaning about isolating in their mansions.

Yesterday, he called footballer Jack Grealish an "idiot".

Susanna Reid hit back, confessing that lockdown can be "difficult".

The Good Morning Britain star has recently returned from self-isolating for two weeks, amid coronavirus fears.

She went on to explain: "It's difficult being on lockdown. If you are in a tiny flat with small children..."

"A lot of us are very lucky to have places outside to walk and exercise, and access to green spaces.

"Local parks have been closed, if you have small children and you can’t go to a playground..."

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid clashed on her first day back. (Credit: ITV)

Piers interrupted his co-host by ranting: "But we're not being asked to fight, do you understand that?

"We've spent a week in lockdown and people are already complaining it's tough."

Susanna responded: "I understand but have a little bit of empathy of people who are gonna struggle right now."

Piers could not be reasoned with and ended with: ""It's about getting a grip, growing a pair and realising if we're gonna get through this do it together, show resilience."

Back in the studio. DIY hair and make-up. Two metres from Piers & Dr H. Stay well. pic.twitter.com/RWqe80ekOO — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) March 31, 2020

"National emergency"

The UK continues its second week of government imposed lockdown.

Brits are following strict rules to limit their interactions with people.

The country is taking inspiration regions of China, Italy, Spain in actions to halt the spread the coronavirus.

As the country enters a "national emergency", people can only leave their homes for four specific reasons.

These include: shopping for necessities, exercise once a day, travel to work (if a key worker) or any medical needs.

The PM Boris Johnson spoke last week: “The critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households,”

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Do you agree with Piers? How are you finding the lockdown? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.