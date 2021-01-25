Piers Morgan was stunned as Thérèse Coffey cut off her GMB interview today.

The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions appeared on Monday’s show and Piers asked her why the UK has the highest COVID death rate.

Ms Coffey said the ageing population and the obesity of our population both contributed.

Piers Morgan grilled Thérèse Coffey on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Piers Morgan and Thérèse Coffey on GMB?

Speaking about the death rate, Ms Coffey said: “We’ve been learning through this process and trying to take the appropriate policies.

“There are a variety of reasons why people unfortunately have died due to this.

“Some of that will be recognising the age of our population, some of that will be recognising the obesity of our population.

Ms Coffey accused Piers of making an “insulting” comment (Credit: ITV)

“But we’ve been learning on how we can improve the different ways we can help people during this.”

Piers said: “I applaud you for giving us some reasons because none of your colleagues last week could give us any.

“You’ve given us two now: an ageing population and obesity.

“Are you saying the reason for us having the worst death rate in the world is because of the public, they’re too old and they’re too fat?”

However, Ms Coffey replied: “I think that’s a very insulting thing you’ve just said.

Ms Coffey left the interview (Credit: ITV)

“I’m conscious there’s a variety of factors which will have led to people sadly being ill during this time, sadly that translating into deaths.”

Piers cut in: “What did you find insulting?”

Ms Coffey said: “I also want to point out you started this interview late, unfortunately I have to go to other broadcasters as well and I wish we had more time.”

Piers then told her: “I haven’t interviewed you since May, so you can come back at any time.”

Ms Coffey cuts off interview

Ms Coffey replied: “Piers thanks very much. We were due to start at 8.15. I’m sorry, Piers. I’m going to have to go to another broadcaster.”

Piers asked: “You’re not going to explain why you thought I’m the one who’s insulting?”

Ms Coffey then leaned towards her computer and reached for the ‘end call’ button.

She added: “You’ve already had 20 minutes of my time. I appreciate your time as well. Thank you, bye bye.”

Viewers were shocked by the abrupt end to the interview.

One person said: “Really shameful of @theresecoffey to walk out on an @GMB interview with @piersmorgan & @susannareid100 just now!”

Piers replied: “Just extraordinary arrogance.”

