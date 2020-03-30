Piers Morgan slams Labour MP Stephen Kinnock for visiting father Neil on his birthday

Piers Morgan slammed Labour MP Stephen Kinnock on Good Morning Britain for breaking lockdown rules and driving hundreds of miles from his constituency in Wales to London to visit his father on his birthday.

The MP for Aberavon in South Wales and his wife went to visit his father, former Labour leader Neil Kinnock, posting a picture of them on Twitter and writing that they 'took a couple of chairs over and sat in the front garden for a social distanced celebration'.

Piers Morgan criticised Labour MP Stephen Kinnock for visiting his father and breaking lockdown rules (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on GMB, Piers said: "All you have to do is stay at home and obey the rules.

"There’s a section of our community who doesn’t care.

"Who can blame them when you have a politician, Stephen Kinnock, driving from his constituency in Wales to London to see his father.

"The local police say it’s not essential travel. He says he’s taking essential supplies. Really?

"Were you Stephen Kinnock? Or just going to wish your dad happy birthday. His dad’s a great man. I’m sure someone closer than Wales can get essential travel to your parents."

South Wales Police commented on the MP's post reiterating Piers' point that the visit wasn't 'essential travel'.

Police warning

Hello @SKinnock we know celebrating your Dad’s birthday is a lovely thing to do, however this is not essential travel. We all have our part to play in this, we urge you to comply with @GOVUK restrictions, they are in place to keep us all safe. Thank you. ^cy — South Wales Police | #StayHomeSaveLives (@swpolice) March 29, 2020

Arguing the point during a discussion with other MPs and experts, Piers, who is celebrating his 55th birthday today (March 30), pointed out that he wouldn't be seeing his nearest and dearest saying, "Saying it would be dangerous for them."

Piers went on to urge people not to follow the Mp's example adding:

Essential travel rules

"Just stay near your home, this is all you have to do.

"This is our contribution to the war effort. People can’t get it in their thick skulls."

Piers also took to Twitter to make his point, calling Kinnock out for breaking his own 'essential travel' rules.

So why did you travel 100s of miles to wish your father happy birthday? https://t.co/AZUI4ACdKt — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 30, 2020

The majority of Piers' followers agreed with him, with one writing: "You are so right on this point. Unbelievable that the panel were condoning Stephen Kinnock's behaviour but when asked if it was acceptable for everyone else to drive hundreds of miles to visit family, they quickly said no. Total hypocrites."

Another said: "When police are chasing dog walkers in remote places with drones we get idiot MPs saying there are circumstances in which you can break the lockdown ? One rule for them..."

"I think he was very selfish," someone added. "I am disabled and I don’t expect our daughter to travel hundreds of miles to visit me."

A fourth said: "Many of us would love to go for a drive, but we aren't. What happens if you break down or have an accident, you are then putting other people at risk, this just sets a precedent for others!"

