Piers Morgan snaps at Susanna Reid as she apologises for him on GMB

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid hosted their last GMB together until September today.

And that may just be a very good thing indeed as tempers appeared frayed, with Piers having a pop at his co-star live on air.

Piers was reading out a tweet from one of his critics, which including the insult 'knobhead'.

Piers Morgan was cross as Susanna Reid apologised for him (Credit: ITV)

The 55-year-old journalist read the whole tweet, including the slur.

Susanna then apologised on her co-star's behalf for the swearing - the "use of the N word".

Piers was clearly unhappy - for starters he's not a man to allow anyone to make an apology on his behalf.

Susanna attempted to apologise for Piers's naughty word (Credit: ITV)

And secondly because Susanna had made a spelling error.

Disgruntled Piers pointed out that 'knobhead' is spelt with a 'k', not an 'n' - "as in knob of butter".

In so explaining, he repeated the word again!

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid row

This follows a rather heated row last month, as the presenting duo discussed care minister Helen Whately and her controversial comments about student nurses.

In a letter to paediatric nursing student Jess Collins, she said that student nurses were "not deemed to be providing a service".

Piers was unhappy with Susanna reading out a government statement (Credit: ITV)

Following the backlash, the government issued a statement which Susanna wanted to read out on GMB.

"We asked for an interview but no one was available," she told viewers.

"The Department of Health though say Helen Whately's words were taken out of context."

As she proceeded to read out the statement, Piers lost it, raging: "Sorry, why are you going to read this?

"If they can't be bothered to come on our programme, why should we read their wishy-washy little statement?"

He added: "If they're boycotting us, I'm going to boycott their stupid little statements. I think you should. You don't have to read it."

Susanna reasoned that she was interested in what the government had to say.

"If they're boycotting us, I'm going to boycott their stupid little statements.

But Piers hit back: "Why bother. You' just reading a PR release. If they want to defend it then they should come on and defend it.

"I'm not listening!"

All was well by the end of today's show, as the duo said their goodbyes for the summer.

As @Piersmorgan and @Susannareid100 say goodbye for the summer, they leave with a message of thanks to the viewers for watching through the pandemic👏 See you in September! Here's a little clip of #shoutyandpouty in full flow to leave you with😂 pic.twitter.com/MPoz4U7MQs — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 8, 2020

Piers praised the amazing team that work behind the scenes and said together they had created some of the best journalism about the coronavirus pandemic.

We're going to miss them both and their lively sparring!

